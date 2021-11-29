Pocket-lint stöds av sina läsare. När du köper via länkar på vår webbplats kan vi tjäna en affiliate provision. Läs mer

Supersöta Echo Dot Kids har 42 % besparing denna Cyber Monday och Black Friday

Supersöta Echo Dot Kids har 42 % besparing denna Cyber Monday och Black Friday
(Pocket-lint) - Om du har väntat på en affär på Echo Dot Kids, då serverar Cyber Monday och Black Friday varorna.

Det finns rabatter i både USA och Storbritannien på denna söta smarta högtalare, ett perfekt komplement till alla lekrum eller sovrum för barn.

Echo Dot Kids - spara $25 / £26

Echo Dot Kids kommer i antingen tiger- eller pandadesign, så det ser inte ut som en tråkig högtalare. Det är nu bara $34,99 i USA eller £33,99 i Storbritannien.

The Echo Dot Kids offers a twist on the design of the popular Echo Dot. It offers all the same skills that Alexa will normally deliver through the Echo Dot, so you'll be able to issue commands, ask questions or play music or radio through it. 

It also comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which gives access to Audible titles, games and other child-friendly content, as well as being supported by parental controls so you can manage the device. As with other kids versions from Amazon, it comes with a 2-year warranty. 

The Echo Dot is a great sounding small speaker, offering all the skills of Alexa, so it's fully connected and ready to entertain.

Skriva av Chris Hall. Ursprungligen publicerad den 23 November 2021.
