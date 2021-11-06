Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - Amazons Blink Mini är en superkompakt inomhussäkerhetskamera med dag- och nattlägen, har rörelsedetektering plus tvåvägsljud. Och Amazon har en briljant tidig Black Friday-deal på det.

Säkerhetskameror är enormt populära och tillåter fjärrövervakning av ditt hem när du är ute, för den extra sinnesfriden.

Blink Mini records Full HD 1080p resolution and has two-way audio, which enables you to communicate with anybody in the same room as the camera with the Blink app. And, of course, you can view footage that way, too.

It is a wired camera, so there's no need to switch out the batteries. It can also pair to Alexa devices such as the Echo Show to display a live feed from the camera's view.

Amazon also has the £29.99 Blink Sync Module 2, so you can record and locally save clips. Plug a USB drive into it, and you can store video from up to 10 different Blink Mini cameras.

You can then watch all your Blink Mini footage from the USB drive itself (when plugged into a PC) or from the Blink Home Monitor.