Pocket-lint stöds av sina läsare. När du köper via länkar på vår webbplats kan vi tjäna en affiliate provision. Läs mer

  1. Hem
  2. Smarta hem
  3. Smarta hem nyheter

Govee sänker 30 % rabatt för Black Friday, vilket ger oss några lysande erbjudanden

Author image, Editor · ·
Handla En artikel med fokus på shopping, vare sig det är en specifik affär eller ett erbjudande. Pocket-lint kan få en liten bounty i gengäld om du köper något.
Pocket-lint Govee sänker 30 % rabatt för Black Friday, vilket ger oss några lysande erbjudanden
The Trust Project Varför du kan lita på Pocket-lint

Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - Govee är kanske mest känt för att inte vara Philips Hue, och erbjuder en rad fristående belysningserbjudanden med sitt utbud av belysningsprodukter.

Dessa Black Friday- erbjudanden sänker dessa enheter till de lägsta priserna vi har sett dem till - så om Hue inte fångade ditt öga, så kanske Govee.

Govee Immersion TV-bakgrundsbelysning - spara 30 %

Govee Immersion TV-bakgrundsbelysning - spara 30 %

Det finns £21,60 rabatt på Govee Immersion-systemet som låter dig lägga till RGBIC-belysning till din TV med hjälp av dess kamerasystem. Nu endast £50,39.

Govee Immersion can recreate that Philips Ambilight effect, with a light strip on the back of your TV and a camera to watch the screen, reacting to colour changes to add immersion to your viewing. It's really simple - and also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Govee Flow Plus ljusbalkar - spara 25 %

Govee Flow Plus ljusbalkar - spara 25 %

Det finns £16,25 i rabatt på Govee Flow Plus Smart Light Bars, så att du kan lägga till färg till vilket rum som helst med smartphonekontroll. Nu endast £48.74.

The Flow Plus Smart Light Bars are strips of RGBICWW lights allowing you to add colour to any room. You can control them with your smartphone, or they are Alexa and Google Assistant compatible. You can also get the lights to pulse in sync with your music for perfect party lighting.

Bästa ringbesparingar för juli 2021: Billiga erbjudanden på ringdörrklockor och kameror
Bästa ringbesparingar för juli 2021: Billiga erbjudanden på ringdörrklockor och kameror Förbi Chris Hall ·

Govee Smart bordslampa - spara 20 £

Govee Smart bordslampa - spara 20 £

Det finns en besparing på 30 % på Govee-lampan, som erbjuder RGBIC-belysning, perfekt för sovrummet. Nu endast £48,29.

The Smart Table Lamp offers the lighting benefits of other Govee products, compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, syncing for colour changing with music and offering smartphone control.

More Black Friday deals

Skriva av Chris Hall. Ursprungligen publicerad den 22 November 2021.
Rekommenderat för dig
Bästa Philips Hue-erbjudanden för Black Friday 2021: Erbjudanden för att lysa upp ditt liv
Bästa Philips Hue-erbjudanden för Black Friday 2021: Erbjudanden för att lysa upp ditt liv Förbi Adrian Willings ·
Govee sänker 30 % rabatt för Black Friday, vilket ger oss några lysande erbjudanden
Govee sänker 30 % rabatt för Black Friday, vilket ger oss några lysande erbjudanden Förbi Chris Hall ·
Bästa sladdlösa dammsugarna 2021: Val från Dyson, Roborock, Shark och fler att överväga denna Black Friday
Bästa sladdlösa dammsugarna 2021: Val från Dyson, Roborock, Shark och fler att överväga denna Black Friday Förbi Conor Allison ·
Denna tidiga Black Friday Blink Outdoor-kameraaffär kommer att se att du skyddar ditt hem för mindre
Denna tidiga Black Friday Blink Outdoor-kameraaffär kommer att se att du skyddar ditt hem för mindre Förbi Rob Kerr ·
Echo Show 5 (2:a generationen) får sitt största prisfall hittills i Black Friday-försäljningen
Echo Show 5 (2:a generationen) får sitt största prisfall hittills i Black Friday-försäljningen Förbi Chris Hall ·
Spara 40 % på Amazon Smart Plug denna Black Friday
Spara 40 % på Amazon Smart Plug denna Black Friday Förbi Maggie Tillman ·