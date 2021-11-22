Govee sänker 30 % rabatt för Black Friday, vilket ger oss några lysande erbjudanden

Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - Govee är kanske mest känt för att inte vara Philips Hue, och erbjuder en rad fristående belysningserbjudanden med sitt utbud av belysningsprodukter.

Dessa Black Friday- erbjudanden sänker dessa enheter till de lägsta priserna vi har sett dem till - så om Hue inte fångade ditt öga, så kanske Govee.

Govee Immersion TV-bakgrundsbelysning - spara 30 % Det finns £21,60 rabatt på Govee Immersion-systemet som låter dig lägga till RGBIC-belysning till din TV med hjälp av dess kamerasystem. Nu endast £50,39. Visa erbjudande

Govee Immersion can recreate that Philips Ambilight effect, with a light strip on the back of your TV and a camera to watch the screen, reacting to colour changes to add immersion to your viewing. It's really simple - and also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Govee Flow Plus ljusbalkar - spara 25 % Det finns £16,25 i rabatt på Govee Flow Plus Smart Light Bars, så att du kan lägga till färg till vilket rum som helst med smartphonekontroll. Nu endast £48.74. Visa erbjudande

The Flow Plus Smart Light Bars are strips of RGBICWW lights allowing you to add colour to any room. You can control them with your smartphone, or they are Alexa and Google Assistant compatible. You can also get the lights to pulse in sync with your music for perfect party lighting.

The Smart Table Lamp offers the lighting benefits of other Govee products, compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, syncing for colour changing with music and offering smartphone control.