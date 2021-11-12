Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday-försäljningen före jul är här - och det betyder att det finns några fantastiska erbjudanden på microSD- och SD-kort för Android-smarttelefoner, kameror eller Nintendo Switch.

Black Friday infaller den 26 november 2021, följt av Cyber Monday den 29 november. För att få de bästa erbjudandena måste du ta reda på vad du letar efter och hålla koll på priserna från november och framåt.

We're going to be highlighting many of the best deals around the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period below, based on the US and UK.

Best US Black Friday SD card deals

Nintendo SanDisk 128 GB microSD-kort - bara $21,25 Om du letar efter en perfekt Switch-partner, vad passar då bättre än ett officiellt Nintendo-licenserat SD-kort från SanDisk? Denna svampemblem, färdig i rött, har en attraktiv röd färg, erbjuder 128 GB lagringsutrymme och är också ett fyndpris, med 39 % rabatt på det ursprungliga priset. Visa erbjudande

PNY Pro Elite 256GB SD-kort - bara $34,99 Letar du efter ett SD-kort i full storlek till ett anständigt pris? Pro Elite PNY-kortet är ett UHS-I-kort med hyfsad hastighet som utan problem klarar HD-video. Det har också 19 % rabatt, vilket gör priset mycket rimligt för ett 256 GB-kort. Visa erbjudande

Best UK Black Friday SD card deals

SanDisk Extreme 128 GB microSD-kort - bara £16,99 Detta microSD-kort är inte bara snabbt - det är UHS-1, Class 10, V30 - det är också tillgängligt till ett fyndpris, med 63 % rabatt på det vanliga utropspriset. Visa erbjudande

Nintendo SanDisk 128 GB microSD-kort - bara £19,99 Om du letar efter en perfekt Switch-partner, vad passar då bättre än ett officiellt Nintendo-licenserat SD-kort från SanDisk? Detta svampemblem erbjuder 128 GB lagringsutrymme och är också ett fyndpris, med 51 % rabatt på det ursprungliga priset. Visa erbjudande

SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB SD-kort - bara £23,49 Letar du efter ett SD-kort i full storlek? Denna SanDisk Extreme Pro har 45 % rabatt på det vanliga utropspriset. Idealisk att komma in i din digitalkamera för att fånga högar med bilder eller HD-video. Visa erbjudande

SanDisk Extreme Pro 512GB SD-kort - spara 51% Om du vill ha enorma mängder lagringsutrymme på ett kort så är detta halvterabyte SD-kort i full storlek ett fantastiskt pris - till mindre än halva priset - vilket ger priset till £127,29. Visa erbjudande

Why you need a microSD card

Considering most modern Android smartphones, digital cameras and the Nintendo Switch require a multimedia card for storage expansion, with the last of those nigh-on demanding one to play anything but the smallest of indie games, it's a good idea to get a card in order to make the most of your devices.

A triple-A Switch game, for example, takes up between 5GB and 25GB of storage space, so getting your hands on a 128GB card means you can store more than 20 extra games. If you already own a Nintendo Switch you'll know exactly how frustrating it can be to archive a game (uninstall it) just to play another.

One of the most important things to note is the speed - cards that boast speeds of 100Mb/s (V30) and above are ideal for Switch gaming, although you can opt for something a little slower if you don't mind longer loading times.

That V30 speed is also fine for HD video capture, with the faster speeds (from V60/V90 UHS-II card types) aimed at vloggers and enthusiast videographers. The V90 cards cost a lot more money, but are much faster, designed for 4K or even 8K video capture at high bitrates - so most people won't need those unless for specific tasks.

A final word of warning: stick to the known brands when it comes to buying a card. Lexar, SanDisk, Samsung, Kingston, Panasonic, PNY are the most prominent and reliable. We've heard many a story about apparent knock-off cards in the market - those with naff names, typically - that offer far less storage capacity and/or speed when they arrive. We'll only highlight reliable sources in our deals.