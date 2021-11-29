Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.
(Pocket-lint) - Det finns en hel mängd äkta trådlösa hörlurar där ute att välja mellan, men Samsung har gjort mer än ett riktigt imponerande par under de senaste åren.
Nu har båda dess senaste två utflykter fått fina rabatter i Cyber Monday och Black Friday-erbjudanden som är väl värda att överväga.
Galaxy Buds Live är några av de mest unika öronsnäckorna vi har testat och har nu en mycket hälsosam rabatt, vilket innebär att du kan få dem för $99,99 eller £88,90.
Dessa är en bra satsning om du vill ha något som passar lite mer traditionellt, och även om de inte har brusreducering, kompenserar den mer vanliga in-ear-passformen till stor del för det och är nere på $99,99 eller £107.
What's so good about Samsung's headphones? For one thing, they've got a very particular bean-like shape of the Live that's actually really comfortable to wear for long periods. That reflective coating also makes them really nice to look at, although we'd still opt for the black colour if possible. Noise-cancelling and a wirelessly-charging case round out the package impressively.
If you want to cut your costs slightly, though, and get a more traditional design, you should check out the slightly older Galaxy Buds+, which are really comfortable and sound great, plus benefit from tight integration with Samsung's phones if you have one.
Either way, you'll be getting a really solid pair of earbuds that are great for everyday use, and in the case of the Buds Live also great for workouts.
There's more Samsung Bud deals around, such as 20 per cent off the Buds 2 and 25 off the Buds Pro.
