Logitechs utmärkta G Pro X-spelheadset får 48 % rabatt för Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Det finns några få utvalda spelheadset som vi har använt i flera år och aldrig tröttnar på, och Logitech G Pro X faller i den kategorin. Det är ett trådbundet headset av allra högsta kvalitet.

Nu, för Black Friday, har det en absolut smask av en affär som även Amazon tillämpat på det, som slår över 50 pund av priset och tar det ner till sin lägsta nivå någonsin.

Logitech G Pro X - spara £52,59, nu £57,40 Du kan ta headsetet till 48 % rabatt, till ett pris som uppriktigt sagt är dumt - det kommer att blåsa nästan allt annat du kan hitta ur vattnet på den här nivån. Visa erbjudande

We consider the G Pro X good value even at its full regular price of £109.99, so don't sleep on this one as we can't find any evidence of it ever hitting a lower mark (at least when you're buying it new).

The package comes with everything you need to get going, including a removable microphone, a nice carrying bag for storage and even a second set of earpads in velour in case leatherette default pads aren't to your taste or comfort.

