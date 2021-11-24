Pocket-lint stöds av sina läsare. När du köper via länkar på vår webbplats kan vi tjäna en affiliate provision. Läs mer

Logitechs utmärkta G Pro X-spelheadset får 48 % rabatt för Black Friday

Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - Det finns några få utvalda spelheadset som vi har använt i flera år och aldrig tröttnar på, och Logitech G Pro X faller i den kategorin. Det är ett trådbundet headset av allra högsta kvalitet.

Nu, för Black Friday, har det en absolut smask av en affär som även Amazon tillämpat på det, som slår över 50 pund av priset och tar det ner till sin lägsta nivå någonsin.

Logitech G Pro X - spara £52,59, nu £57,40

Du kan ta headsetet till 48 % rabatt, till ett pris som uppriktigt sagt är dumt - det kommer att blåsa nästan allt annat du kan hitta ur vattnet på den här nivån.

We consider the G Pro X good value even at its full regular price of £109.99, so don't sleep on this one as we can't find any evidence of it ever hitting a lower mark (at least when you're buying it new).

The package comes with everything you need to get going, including a removable microphone, a nice carrying bag for storage and even a second set of earpads in velour in case leatherette default pads aren't to your taste or comfort.

We've got a few more deals to showcase on Logitech gaming products, too, so you can check those out here if you're hungry for more.

Skriva av Max Freeman-Mills. Ursprungligen publicerad den 24 November 2021.
