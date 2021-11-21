Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - Vi är säker på att du har hört det vid det här laget, men Black Friday- rabatterna har börjat, och från och med idag kan du spara stort på flera av Beats mest populära hörlursmodeller. Oavsett om du är ute efter över-öron, on-ears eller träningshörlurar så finns det något för alla på Amazon den här veckan.

För nästa vecka kommer du att hitta Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Beats Solo Pro och Beats Powerbeats Pro, alla kraftigt rabatterade och tillgängliga till ett fantastiskt pris.

Beats Solo Pro - spara £140 Solo-serien är Beats mest populära produktserie, och Solo Pro lägger till en förstklassig designstänk och ANC. Den här veckan är de nere på mindre än halva sitt ursprungliga pris. Finns nu för £129. Visa erbjudande

When Beats launched the Solo Pro, it ditched the shiny rattly plastic of the previous generation and switched it out for a premium aluminium band coated in a matte finished plastic.

It wasn't just nicer looking than the Solo 3, but better made and included brand new drivers, the H1 chip for iCloud cross-device pairing and quick connect. Plus, they got the same advanced ANC that constantly adapts in real-time that the AirPods Pro and other Apple/Beats ANC headphones have. What's more, they sounded much better.

Beats Powerbeats Pro - spara £80 Powerbeats Pro - i våra sinnen - är de bästa äkta trådlösa knopparna för att träna eller springa. För Black Friday kan du hitta dem till ett bra pris. Nu bara 139 £. Visa erbjudande

Powerbeats Pro was Beats' first true wireless pair of earphones and was clear in its intent to be the ultimate pair of workout and exercise earphones from the beginning. They're comfortable to wear for long periods, are sweat and weather resistant, feature great sound, and can last for up to 9 hours before needing to be put back in their case for charging.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless - Halva priset Beats Studio-sortiment har inte förändrats mycket på några år, och dess Studio 3 Wireless var dess första par ANC-burkar. Till det här priset är de fortfarande ett bra köp. Nu tillgänglig för £149,99. Visa erbjudande

Beats Studio 3 feels like it's been around for ages, and that's because it has been. Still, despite now being a few years old they're still a very comfortable and convenient pair of over-ear headphones with great sound and great noise-cancelling. Plus, the battery life is fantastic.

Of course, Beats aren't the only headphones you can get early discounts on for 2021's Black Friday shopping event, there are plenty of others too. Ranging from Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 to Bose's QuietComfort Buds and Jabra's popular Elite series.

For those and more, check out our guide to the best deals on over-ear and in-ear headphones. We're constantly checking and updating with the best deals we find, so you don't have to.

