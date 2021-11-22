Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - SteelSeries har länge varit en absolut favorit för oss på spelheadsetfronten, oavsett om vi pratar om konsolalternativ eller PC-spel, och det dyker tillförlitligt upp med några fantastiska erbjudanden för försäljningsevenemang som Black Friday.

Den här gången har det fått 50 procent rabatt på priset på Arctis 3 på Amazon UK , ett trådbundet headset som fungerar med i stort sett alla enheter som har ett 3,5 mm hörlursuttag att erbjuda.

That represents really great value - the headset features the same audio drivers that you'll find on pricier wireless options from SteelSeries, as well as its trademark ski goggle suspension headstrap, which is simply the most comfortable headset design we've tried.

Soft earcups and a great-quality microphone that you can retract when you're not using it make it a real all-rounder if you're someone who party chats a bunch while you game. If you're on the lookout for a really adaptable headset that'll work with most anything, this is a great option.

