The headphone jack might just be dead - when Apple first got rid of it, the outcry was widespread, but we've now come to accept its absence as the default. Many Android phone makers are opting for Bluetooth and USB-C audio instead.

Removing the jack enables phones to be made thinner, use fewer connectors and be made waterproof more easily. However, the adoption of USB-C headphones has been slow because many opt for Bluetooth headphones instead.

There are advantages to using wired though; a digital connection can help improve audio quality, as headphones can be made with high-quality DACs integrated into them, such as the Audeze Sine and iSine that use the Lightning port on the iPhone. So we've rounded up the best USB-C headphones we've found - there aren't huge numbers of options available, but if you're not a fan of Bluetooth, these might be the tools for the job.

Best USB-C Headphones

Libratone Q-Adapt In-ear USB-C 1. Best overall Receive solid sound during exercise A pair of USB-C headphones that have genuinely impressive sound and are great for jogging. Pros Excellent styling

Superb sound Cons Have been out for quite a while

Libratone already has a pair of Q-Adapt in-ear headphones for the iPhone and has also released a pair with a USB-C connector too. They were made specifically for the Google Pixel 2 and fall under the "Made for Google" program.

They're sweatproof, so can be used when exercising, have in-line controls for controlling music playback and even have a noise-cancellation mode when taking phone calls with power coming directly from the USB-C port.

Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds 2. Runner Up Get native Google Assistant on a budget As simple they come, these headphones are cheap and cheerful. Pros Very affordable

Google Assistant integration Cons Not much noise isolation

Google released these earbuds alongside the Pixel 3, and, while they aren't as good as wireless options, they are dirt cheap.

They also have native compatibility with Google Assistant so you can hear your notifications (just press and hold the volume up button) and get real-time translation from Google Translate.

Logitech G333 3. A top pick Top pick for gamers The Logitech G333 earbuds are a great choice for gaming on the go. Pros Subtle League of Legends nods in the styling

Switch between 3.5mm and USB-C connectivity Cons No custom EQ in the software

Of course, we don't just use our phones for listening to music and podcasts, these days, they're surprisingly capable gaming machines as well.

If you fancy yourself the next PUBG Mobile champion, or if you just like a lot of bass, then the G333 earbuds are a superb choice - they come in at a reasonable price, too.

Skullcandy Set In-Ear USB-C Earbuds 4. Strong contender Top all-rounders Pros Reasonably priced

IPX4 water resistance Cons Middling sound quality

The Skullcandy Set earphones are available with USC-C, Lightning or 3.5mm jacks, which means that they're a great option no matter what phone you have. The specs and features aren't anything to write home about, but they get the job done for a low price and also benefit from IPX4 water resistance.

OnePlus Type C Bullets 5. Also Great Budget-friendly and well rounded A solid set of earbuds with USB-C. Pros Pretty cheap

Clean aesthetic Cons Basic functionality

OnePlus rounds out our list with these really solid, incredibly simple earbuds, which aren't particularly noteworthy but equally are priced pretty sensibly and sound really good for the price, too.