Spara $1 400 på Razer Blade 15 Advanced denna Black Friday

Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - En av de största rabatterna vi har sett denna Black Friday hittills, $1 400 rabatt på fantastiska Razer Blade 15 Advanced.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced - spara $1 400 Vi älskar Razer Blade 15, det är en av de mest välbyggda spelbärbara datorerna för pengar. Den här är lite av en bälte med en RTX 2080 Super, Core i7-processor och 16 GB RAM - mer än kraftfull nog att spränga igenom alla spel du kan tänka dig. Med $1 400 rabatt är det ett riktigt fynd för $1 599,99. Visa erbjudande

This one is an older model, with 20 series graphics and a 10th gen Intel processor, but it's still a performance powerhouse. The RTX 2080 Super will make light work of any modern title and of course has full support for Ray Tracing. Combined with a gorgeous 300Hz display this configuration is gaming bliss.

We've always loved the Razer Blade series of laptops due to their classy MacBook-esque aesthetic. They continue to provide some of the best build quality in the gaming laptop space.

This deal is only in the US, but there are some cracking deals in the UK too, like £880 off the Razer Blade Pro 17.

