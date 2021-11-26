Pocket-lint stöds av sina läsare. När du köper via länkar på vår webbplats kan vi tjäna en affiliate provision. Läs mer

Spara över en tusenlapp på Alienware m15 R4 Gaming Laptop

(Pocket-lint) - Alienware m15 R4, som är en enorm rabatt på en odjurlig spelbärbar dator, har £1080 rabatt för Black Friday .

Om du behöver ett absolut monster av en bärbar dator med den extra fördelen att det ser ut som om det kom från yttre rymden, leta inte längre. Med en RTX 3080, Intel Core i9-processor och 32 GB är den här oerhört kraftfull. Kostade 3 349 £, nu en hel del på 2 269 £.

This laptop doesn't skimp anywhere, pretty much every specification is maxed out for pure performance. What's more, it looks great too!

The RTX 3080 needs little introduction, the Core i9 processor will obliterate any task you can throw at it and 32GB of RAM is more than any normal person needs. Even the storage is in beast mode with two 512GB NVMe SSDs in Raid 0 for maximum speed.

Yeah, it's still not cheap but if you need this kind of power it comes at a price - and this is likely the best price you'll find!

Skriva av Luke Baker. Ursprungligen publicerad den 26 November 2021.
