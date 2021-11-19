Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - Vi älskade absolut Acer Predator Triton 300 SE när vi hade den för granskning , den kom till och med på vår kortlista för årets Pocket-lint-utmärkelser .

Nu tack vare Amazons Black Friday-försäljning är det nere på sitt lägsta pris någonsin.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE - £200 rabatt Det kan se ganska vettigt ut, men gör inga misstag att Triton 300 SE är redo att spela. Med en RTX 3060, 16 GB RAM och en Core i7-processor kommer Triton att slå igenom alla spel du kan kasta på den. En absolut stöld för £1 199,99. Visa erbjudande

This laptop surprised us with its long battery life, discreet looks and raw horsepower. If you're looking for a laptop that won't look out of place in an office setting, but can still blaze through AAA titles on your lunch break look no further.

It's pretty thin and light too, for a gaming laptop at least, so it won't be a massive chore to take with you on a commute. The 144Hz display will keep gameplay looking buttery smooth, the keyboard is decent and the trackpad is fantastic.

It's very rare to find this kind of gaming prowess at such a price point, so we'd snap this one up while it's discounted.

If this laptop is not the one for you, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday Laptop deals for this year.

