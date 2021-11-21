Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday-försäljningen är nu på god väg, med erbjudanden som dyker upp på alla möjliga föremål – inklusive detta erbjudande på en Microsoft 365 och McAfee-prenumeration.

Detta erbjudande inkluderar McAfee Total Protection 2022, så detta kan vara all programvara du behöver.

Microsoft 365 Family - spara 73% Microsoft 365 för upp till 6 användare, ger åtkomst till Office-appar på flera enheter och McAfee Total Protection. Nu £48,99. Visa erbjudande

For a limited time you can get a reduced subscription to Microsoft 365, giving access for up to 6 users across multiple devices and ensuring you always have access to the latest apps from Microsoft - like Word and Excel. This is for 15 months of access.

This is bundled in with McAfee Total Protection for 12 months, giving you virus and malware protection, as well as offering a password manager for complete protection for your devices.

Stapla upp belöningar och förmåner på alla dina befintliga kort med detta Curve Mastercard Förbi Pocket-lint International Promotion · 21 November 2021

It's only available until the end of the day, however, so if you want it, you'll have to be quick.