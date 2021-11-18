Supersnygga Fitbit Luxe kostar under 100 $ för Black Friday

Denna sida har översatts med AI och maskininlärning.

(Pocket-lint) - En av Fitbits senaste – och utan tvekan dess snyggaste aktivitetsspårare – Luxe, är till försäljning i de tidiga Black Friday-erbjudandena i USA.

Den är inte lika fullfjädrad som Fitbit Charge-trackern – som också har pengar från föregående generation – men det är en utmärkt fitnesstracker med några fantastiska tillbehör som gör den mycket mer moderiktig än resten av Fitbit-portföljen.

Fitbit Luxe - spara $50 Den härliga och snygga Fitbit Luxe är en av företagets senaste fitnesstrackers, som erbjuder fantastiska funktioner, såväl som en moderiktig design. Detta är en hel del på $99,95 istället för $149,95. Visa erbjudande

At under $100, the Luxe activity tracker is a steal. Its stylish design is super comfortable to wear with the soft and supple silicone strap, while there are some excellent features on board too, so it isn't just form over function.

There's no built-in GPS or Fitbit Pay, but you'll find an SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitoring, connected GPS, as well as a plethora of other features. Sleep tracking and activity tracking are both excellent, with the Luxe able to keep up with the Apple Watch in terms of heart rate montoring and the Fitbit app is one of the best out there in terms of user interface.

There are plenty of accessories available to jazz this fitness tracker up too, meaning it can work with any outfit and occasion, making sure you are always getting your steps. If you want built in GPS, there is a good deal on the Charge 4 to consider that sees it tip just over the $115 mark.

Fitbit Charge 4 - spara $32 Fitbit Charge 4 är en utmärkt träningsspårare med inbyggd GPS, en fantastisk design och briljant aktivitetsspårning. På $117 istället för $149, är det ett bra pris för den här enheten. Visa erbjudande