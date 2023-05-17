ThinkPad laptops have long been engineered for durability, and Lenovo's latest line of ThinkPads, the Z Series, has a new feather in its cap: sustainability. The ThinkPad Z13 and ThinkPad Z16 are engineered from recycled materials, in a case of your choice - recycled aluminium or recycled PET vegan leather - and then boxed in Lenovo's 100% rapid-renewable, compostable packaging.

This latest series is a bold move that exhibits Lenovo's dedication to innovation and creating a more sustainable future. Since 2005, Lenovo has used 110 million pounds of net recycled plastic in its products and packaging.

The company has committed that by 2025, 100% of its PC products will contain post-consumer recycled materials and the company will have eliminated one million tons of greenhouse gas emissions from its supply chain.

The Z Series also represents the first significant step toward Lenovo's goal of making all its ThinkPad laptops 30% more energy-efficient by 2030. Lenovo designed this latest series “for the change makers”, who are ready to put high performance and sustainability on the same level.

The combination of sustainability, a sleek new design, and all the high-performing technology you'd expect from a premium business laptop puts the Z Series in a league of its own.

Power in sustainability

Sustainability may be top of mind with the Z Series, but these laptops are still built on the same core pillars that all of Lenovo's Think products are known for – trusted quality, purposeful design, and relentless innovation.

With the eco-conscious Z13 and Z16, you don't need to compromise on any of the power, precision, security, or durability you would expect from a ThinkPad. The Z Series comes equipped with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a powerful AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processor, hyper-secure chip-to-cloud technology, up to one terabyte of SSD storage, a crisp OLED display, and a full-HD infrared camera.

You're guaranteed to look good with the Z Series' premium webcam, and your screen will be just as sharp with integrated AMD Radeon™ graphics.

New with the Z Series is an upgrade for the TrackPoint, the ThinkPad's iconic red dot that controls the cursor. A double tap on the TrackPoint will open a shortcut menu for communications settings, which includes control of the full-HD infrared camera, integrated Dolby Voice mics, and quick-start access to speech-to-text dictation.

The Dolby Atmos speaker system with AI noise-cancellation technology delivers high-quality audio, whether you're on a conference call, streaming your favourite new series, or playing music while you work. The Z Series means business, but its features and attractive design make it the perfect personal laptop that you can take anywhere.

Next-level custom aesthetics

You won't want to hide in a boardroom with your ThinkPad Z Series – these models were made to be seen. When selecting a case, you can choose a style that fits with your personal aesthetic – made from either recycled aluminium, or the new vegan-leather option.

No matter the finish, the Z Series laptops are impressively thin, at just over half an inch, making them sleek and highly portable. The Z Series has the highest screen-to-body ratio among ThinkPads, at 91.6% for the Z13 and 92.3% for the Z16.

Open a Z Series ThinkPad laptop and you'll find an edge-to-edge keyboard featuring an intuitive, glass, 4.72-inch haptic forcepad, which delivers convenient, easy navigation. Haptic touchpads improve your user experience by allowing you to click anywhere on its surface and sense the amount of force you apply, triggering different functions.

Enjoy power, performance, and security

As part of Lenovo's collaboration with AMD, the Z Series comes equipped with an exclusive AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processor, delivering incredible audio and video performance, optimized battery life, and maximum responsiveness.

If you want to log in and authenticate securely and easily, you'll enjoy the match-on-chip fingerprint reader that is conveniently integrated into the keyboard. Lenovo recognized that hybrid working has become the new norm, and consumers require new levels of security to keep business and personal ventures equally safe.

The new Microsoft Pluton security processor helps to protect your data and identity from the chip to the cloud.

IT support whenever you need it

By adding Lenovo's Premier Support package, you'll have your own IT team on call, including technical account managers and advanced engineers for comprehensive hardware and OEM software support. This upgrade also provides you with priority service, whether you need new parts delivered quickly, or a speedy repair.

By prioritizing the planet with the sustainable upgrades seen in the ThinkPad Z Series, Lenovo is making a commitment to the future of technology.