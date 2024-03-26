Surface Pro 10 for Business Best 2-in-1 The Surface Pro 10 for Business is a 2-in-1 with an upgraded processor and a built-in neural processing unit for more Copilot AI power. An improved battery life, enhanced screen, and wider front-facing camera round out the major upgrades. Pros Faster processor Optional dedicated neural processing unit for Copilot Wider camera for video conferences Cons Pricey Lacks headphone port $1200 at Microsoft

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for Business offered a performance boost over the older Surface Pro 8 for Business but didn't offer many other reasons for owners of the previous model to splurge on an upgrade. The older model also remained as a more budget-friendly option. But, Microsoft has just launched the business version of the Surface Pro 10 -- and it's more than a marginal upgrade.

Yet, with the 2021 Surface Pro 8 for Business still available at some stores, the announcement is bound to leave some wondering, what is the difference between the Surface Pro 10 for Business vs. Surface Pro 8 for Business? What are the benefits and differences if you splurge more on the current model? If you held off on the Surface Pro 9 for Business update, is it time to make the plunge for a new machine?

The Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for Business not only upgrades the processor but adds a dedicated neural processing unit to run Microsoft CoPilot AI tasks faster.

While the Surface Pro 9 was more of a minor update, the Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for Business puts a much deeper gap in the line. The Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for Business not only upgrades the processor but adds a dedicated neural processing unit to run Microsoft CoPilot AI tasks faster. Those regularly video conferencing will note the upgraded camera, while the additional three hours of battery life will benefit nearly any user.

The March 21 announcement covered Microsoft's pricier variations of the 2-in-1s that are designed for business, not consumers. But, looking at the new tablet-laptop hybrid also hints at what could be in store if and when a consumer model arrives. The Business line typically has an enterprise Pro Windows installed, more security features, and additional network options, but traditionally much of the hardware is the same as the consumer model.

Is Microsoft's newest 2-in-1 laptop worth the premium over the Surface Pro 8 for Business? Should businesses using the Surface Pro 8 consider an upgrade? Take a look at the different specs for the Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for Business vs. Surface Pro 8 for Business.

Price, availability & specs

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for Business has been around since 2021. The Microsoft Surface Pro 10 was announced on March 21, 2024. The updated Business model is expected to start shipping on April 9 but is already available for pre-order.

The age of the 2021 model means it's not as easy to find as newer options; but unlike most older models, you probably won't save much by picking up the older model. The Surface Pro 8 for Business starts at $1,349.99 and climbs up to $1,849 for 256GB of storage and 1GB of RAM. The Surface Pro 10 for Business, on the other hand, starts at $1,199. The upper-end models climb to $2,799, but that's with a 1TB SSD and 64GB of RAM.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for Business Operating System Windows 11 Pro CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 (135U) or Intel Core Ultra 7 (165U) RAM 8GB / 64GB Storage 256 / 512GB / 1TB Battery 48W Display (Size, Resolution) 13-inch, 2800 x 1920 Camera 1440p Quad HD front-facing, 10.5MP Ultra HD rear-facing Ports 2 x USB-C, Surface Connect Dimensions 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37in Weight 1.94lbs / 879g

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for Business Operating System Windows 10 Pro or Windows 11 Pro CPU Dual-core 11th Gen IntelFootnote® Core™ i3-1115G4 Processor Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1145G7 Processor, Quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 Processor RAM 8GB / 16GB / 32GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB SSD Battery Up to 16 hours Display (Size, Resolution) 13-inch 2880 x 1920 Camera 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video 10.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD Ports 2 USB-C with USB 4.0/Thunderbolt, 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 x Surface Connect port Dimensions 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37in Weight 1.96lb / 891g

Design and connectivity

Microsoft's first 2-in-1 with 5G connectivity is here

The size and weight of the Microsoft Surface Pro for Business has not changed in the past few years. Both the Pro 10 and the Pro 8 weigh just under two pounds for a 13-inch machine that's just .37 inches tall when folded. Both the Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Pro 8 use two USB-C ports.

The new 2-in-1 isn't identical to the old, however. The keyboard houses a new dedicated Microsoft Copilot key. Microsoft will also sell a version with a bold keyset with a larger font and more contrast, designed to improve accessibility.

While both devices may look similar, the Pro 10 has a major change in connectivity. The Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for Business is Microsoft's first 2-in-1 to offer an optional 5G model. That's going to be an enticing option for businesses equipping fieldworkers who spend more time out of the office than in it. The Business model also has a few enhanced security features, including a new NFC reader, enhanced facial recognition, and a new Hardware TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security.

The new model may not be better in every way, however. The new Surface Pro 10 For Business lacks a headphone jack. Wired headphone users will need to use an adapter for one of the USB-C ports.

Display and cameras

A new camera designed for video conferences

The list of changes to the Surface Pro 10 is longer when it comes to the display and camera. Microsoft calls the display in the 2024 launch its most advanced yet, with more brightness than earlier models. Also new, is an anti-glare coating to help improve readability under bright lights. The 13-inch screen doesn't increase the resolution, which remains 2880 x 1920.

The 10.5 megapixels on the rear-facing camera of the Surface Pro 10 isn't much different than the 10 megapixels on the 8. But on the Surface Pro 10 for Business, the built-in cameras are also geared more for teleconferencing. The Surface Pro 10 uses a new ultra-wide studio front-facing camera that offers a wider 114-degree view. But, perhaps the most noticeable difference in virtual meeting rooms stems from building Copilot into the device, which powers tools like Studio Effects and Live Captions.

Hardware and battery life

A new processor for even more speed

One of the key differences between the Surface Pro 8 and Pro 10 series is an upgraded processor. The latest generation Intel Core processors with two generations of processors between the 10 and the 8, the Surface Pro 10, sees a significant speed advantage. The Surface Pro 10 for Business offers the Intel Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7, with memory options ranging from 8 GB to 64 GB.

That's a big jump up from the Surface Pro 8, which held the i5 or i7 Intel processors. Those working with data-intense tasks such as working with video edits or designing high-resolution graphics will see a significant boost in speed with the Pro 10.

Like the Surface Pro 8, the hard drive on the new 2-in-1 is a more durable SSD type. But where the 8 only had two removable hard drive options, all four of the storage capacity options on the Pro 10 for Business are removable, which makes the devices easier to repair or upgrade in the future.

The biggest change over earlier models, however, is the Surface Pro 10 for Business has an option with its own NPU or Neural Processing Unit for running Microsoft Copilot. While earlier models can still use the AI, having the integrated NPU reduces the pressure on the CPU and GPU. Microsoft says that allows the new Surface devices to run live Studio Effects and Live Captions while teleconferencing. The integrated Copilot is designed to be used across multiple apps and tasks with easy access using a new dedicated key on the keyboard.

Another perk? The Surface Pro 10 for Business houses a battery that's rated for up to 19 hours; the Surface Pro 8 is only rated up to 16 hours.

Verdict

For now, the debate over choosing the Surface Pro 10 for Business or the older Surface Pro 8 for Business is reserved for companies -- Microsoft has not yet announced a consumer version of the Surface Pro 10. But, if Microsoft continues previous trends, the consumer version will house similar hardware to the newly announced Surface Pro 10 for Business. That could give some Surface Pro 8 users an indication if they should wait for the consumer Pro 10. We expect to see the consumer version of the Surface Pro 10 to be announced at the Microsoft Build event in May.

While the Surface Pro 9 was a marginal update to its predecessor, the Surface Pro 10 displays major changes. The new processor should make the 2-in-1 noticeably faster at handling data-intense tasks. That processor can also better handle AI tasks, thanks to a built-in NPU for Copilot. Optional 5G offers a boost for working on the go. Videoconferencing sees a boost with a wider built-in camera. Both the screen brightness and battery life are also improved over the older Pro 8.

With the price of the Surface Pro 8 for Business starting higher than the newer model, there are few reasons to choose the 2021 version. But, is it time for owners of the Surface Pro 8 to upgrade? The new Surface Pro 10 for Business has several upgrades, but how significant those upgrades are will depend on the type of work that you do. Those handling data-intense tasks like video editing as well as users regularly using the webcam or Copilot will see the most improvements over the Pro 8. As with most laptops and tablets, the less data-intensive tasks like using Microsoft Word and surfing the web will show the smallest differences between the 2021 and 2024 models.