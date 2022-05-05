There's a Mario movie right around the corner and it's looking really impressive.

We've had plenty of trailers that feature gorgeous visuals, as well as reassuring fans that their worries about Chris Pratt voicing Mario himself could be unfounded.

You can see these below, and find out everything we know about the film so far.

Nintendo/Illumination

We have a firm release date for the Mario movie. After an initial delay, it has now been confirmed by Nintendo that it will hit US theatres on 5 April 2023.

You can tell that the movie's right on the cusp of release because it's been handed its full poster, featuring a range of characters and locations as you can see below.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailers

The first teaser trailer premiered online on 6 October 2022 as part of a dedicated Nintendo Direct presentation. You can see it below.

Right at the end of 2022, we got another longer look at the movie in the form of a full trailer that we've embedded below.

It gives a way more detailed look at the world Mario will move through, including our first encounters with Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Day's Luigi.

We also see a bit of Donkey Kong as he pummels Mario, and it would seem that the enormously popular karting spin-off Mario Kart is also getting a look-in.

Back at The Game Awards in December 2022 we got a quick look at a scene from the movie, showing Toad guiding Mario to Peach's castle through the Mushroom Kingdom.

It looks amazing and features a nice section of the movie's score to enjoy, too, showing it's going to leverage some of that iconic game music, for sure.

Another tiny slice of movie arrived on Twitter in late January 2023, giving us our first chance to hear Seth Rogen's take on Donkey Kong, as he slams Mario about in an arena.

An even more amusing tease came during the Super Bowl in February 2023 - reviving the previously-vilified Mario Rap with a modern twist.

There's even a live website that you can check out dedicated to the rap, although you shouldn't expect way more details on it.

The movie's final trailer came out in March 2023, and shows us a much lengthier bit of the Mario Kart segment that's been teased so heavily - it looks pretty incredible!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie cast

Nintendo got plenty of attention for its cast announcements around the movie in 2021, with a host of voice actors confirmed for the film.

The most attention went to the central casting of Chris Pratt as Mario, which attracted some criticism due to how many movies the leading man has been in. However, after the teaser trailer aired, many fans started to accept that he could be a decent fit after all.

Other fun bits of casting include Jack Black as an irrepressible Bowser and megastar Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. You can find the full list of confirmed cast members below:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black will be playing Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

The Super Mario Bros. Movie story

The plot for the film is a little up in the air still. In the trailers so far released we can see a plumber Mario arriving in the Mushroom Kingdom for what seems to be the first time.

We also see Bowser collecting a Super Star, so it might be a race to prevent him from finding them all.

From the longer trailer, it looks like Mario will in typical fashion be helping the kingdom to unite against Bowser, although Princess Peach seems to be much less of a damsel in distress this time around.

Instead, she has an active role to play, as do side characters like Luigi and Donkey Kong.

It also looks like we'll get at least one part that nods clearly at Mario's side-scrolling platforming days, along with a moment where he uses the Tanooki Suit and Fire Flowers.

With a section of the full trailer featuring a host of Mario Kart rides in action on Rainbow Road, we wonder if this is a glimpse at the movie's final act.