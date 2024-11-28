Big smart TVs, and I mean really big smart TVs , are wildly popular right now. Models from 85-inches and up are getting a lot of attention, and for good reason. A competitive market and improved manufacturing processes mean these sizable models are not prohibitively expensive. Despite the size, they still feature some of the latest and best technologies, and offer a quality viewing experience for a variety of content.

Among the largest TVs available right now is a 100-inch mini-LED model by Hisense featuring Google TV . And with a staggering Black Friday discount, down from $5,000 to $2,800, it's definitely worth considering the investment. Here's what to know about this super-giant, super-immersive smart TV.

Hisense U8 Series 4K ULED Smart Google TV (2023) $2800 $4998 Save $2198 This mini-LED smart TV featuring local dimming zones to offer quality contrast, peak brightness, and stunning color accuracy. A high refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and quantum-dot color panel make it suitable for live sports, cinematic films, and gaming. $2800 at Amazon

A huge mini-LED TV made for all kinds of content

Hisense backs up the size with features supporting gaming, live sports, and cinematic titles

Hisense U8 Series 4K ULED Smart Google TV (2023) Display Technology mini-LED Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Refresh Rate 144hz Resolution 4K HDR? Dolby Vision Ports HDMI 2.1 FreeSync Yes VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) Yes ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) Yes Expand

It's going to be hard, and quite pricey, to find an OLED TV that falls into the super giant category, but thankfully, mini-LED screen technology is closing the gap for LED TVs when it comes to contrast. This Hisense TV is quite bright, and with a quantum-dot color panel, the color gamut and accuracy are superb. With numerous local dimming zones, it also offers quality contrast for an LED TV, suitable for watching prestige TV and cinematic films, especially in dim environments. It will also stand up as well during the daytime when the sun is shining.

New and theatrical releases will also be supported by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, creating an immersive visual and audio experience. A native 144Hz refresh rate can't really be beat, so it's suited to the task of keeping live sports and gaming clear and smooth. High-end gaming, especially in online virtual worlds, is perfectly supported with a suite of gaming settings. It also features Google TV's operating system, which I think is one of the best interfaces for those who consume a lot of different types of content. The audio quality is adequate, but I would definitely recommend splurging on a soundbar to match the size and scope of the TV.

Of course, at 100-inches, you'll want to make sure you not only have space in your home to set up the TV, but that you have enough room to get it through the door. It's a sizable investment for a sizable TV, but this discount might be too tempting to pass up.