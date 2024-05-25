Key Takeaways Super Fast Charge Retractable 4-in-1 Car Charger offers versatile charging options at a higher price point.

Features retractable cables, 4-in-1 functionality, and 60W output for efficient and clutter-free charging.

User-friendly design, durable build, and efficient charging performance make it a worthwhile investment.

In today's fast-paced world, staying connected is crucial, and a reliable on-the-go phone charger is essential for anyone who spends a significant amount of time on the road. If you're in the market for a charger that does it all, consider the 4 in 1 Fast Car Phone Charger.

Having multiple functions and unique versatility, makes it a stand out in the crowded market. But how does it measure up and is it worth the high price point? Pocket-lint has gone the length to compile our experience, dive into the details, and see how it compares to other chargers available.

4 in 1 Fast Car Phone Charger Recommended A simple multi-purpose car charger that does it all, this Super Fast Charge car charger features 4 in 1 charging capabilities. It feels sturdy and is setup for plug and play power charging. The bulk and the price are a bit of a draw back but the quality construction and extra functionality makes it a stand out. Pros Unique design feature that prevents clutter

Supports multiple devices with different connectors.

Powerful 60W output

Protection against overcharging and short circuits. Cons More expensive than a basic car charger

A bit bulky 25.99 on Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

The 4-in-1 Super Fast Charge Retractable Car Charger is available for around $26 from Amazon.

4 in 1 Fast Car Phone Charger Type Smart Travel Charger Power Source 12v-24v What's Included Charger with two plugs and two ports. Brand Super Fast Charge Dimensions 5.5x2.5x1.3 inches

Close

What I liked about the 4 in 1 Fast Car Phone Charger

Design and build quality

Pocket-Lint

Car Chargers are designed to cater to the needs of modern drivers who require a dependable and efficient charging solution for their mobile devices. There are literally thousands to choose from and most only cost a few bucks at most. The cheapest version of the unit I'm looking at here runs about $26 and it goes up from there. Why does the Super Fast Charge Retractable Car Charger cost so much? Well, this thing does what others cannot.

With built-in cables that extend and retract, it cleans up and swallows spool of wiring. The unit I reviewed has a retractable Lighting cable instrument and a USB-C cable type. With the ability to retract its cables, this accessory offers a tidy charging experience and is clutter-free when not in use.

The first thing I noticed about the Retractable Car Charger is that it's not too bulky.

There are also multiple charging ports to plug into as well that feature one USB-C port and one USB-A charging port. The 4 in 1 Fast Car Phone Charger Charger boasts a powerful 66W output, but that is in totality when adding up all of the unit's capabilities.

The input voltage handles 12V to 24V and is designed to plug into and retrieve power from the vehicle’s standard 12V/24V cigarette lighter sockets. This part flexes at the neck up to 180 degrees for added versatility.

The first thing I noticed about the 4 in 1 Fast Car Phone Charger is that it's not too bulky. Its sleek and compact design measures 5.5 inches long, 2.5 inches wide, and 1.3 inches tall. The retractable cable mechanism is the standout feature, allowing the cables to be neatly stored when not in use. This not only keeps your car interior organized but also prevents the cables from getting tangled or damaged.

Pocket-Lint

The build quality feels solid and well-made with a durable ABS cap and male input and the aluminum case can withstand the rigors of daily use. The charger is lightweight yet robust, ensuring it can handle the demands of frequent charging.

I actually fumbled the device, dropping it from over four and a half feet to solid concrete. It fared the clumsy abuse without a scratch or crack and worked perfectly in operation afterward.

As for charging performance, the charger performs as advertised and sufficiently charges multiple devices simultaneously without compromising on speed.

As for charging performance, the charger performs as advertised and sufficiently charges multiple devices simultaneously without compromising on speed. I had my iPhone, an Outdoor Tech Magnetic Bolt Speaker, a BioLite Charge 80 PD Fast USB-C PD Powerbank, and a BioLite AlpenGlow Mini 150 Lumen USB Camping Lantern all hooked up and juicing at the same time

The device also features an indicator to monitor real-time voltage output during power charging usage. In my testing, this charger delivered a fast and reliable power supply and a typical smartphone reached 50% charge in just under 30 minutes with 14.3 volts, which is adequate for a car charger. Specifically, the unit states it can charge an iPhone 15 or Samsung S24 up to 88 percent power in 35 minutes through the USB-C at 30W. You could expect a full 100 percent charge in 60 minutes.

The 4 in 1 Fast Car Phone Charger shines in both efficiency and ease of use. Its 4-in-1 functionality allows for simultaneous charging of multiple devices, supporting USB-C, USB-A, and Apple Lightning connections. This design ensures on-the-go efficiency, eliminating the need to take turns charging gear. Equipped with smart charging technology, it adjusts power output based on device requirements, optimizing charging speed and safety.

The user-friendly design features retractable cables that extend and retract easily, ensuring a quick and hassle-free setup. The cables can be drawn out smoothly and will stay in place until you pull on them again. The input plug fits snugly into the cigarette lighter socket, preventing any movement or noise. The plug-and-play functionality means no complicated setup is required; just plug it in and start charging. This charger’s combination of efficiency and convenience makes it an outstanding choice for anyone needing reliable, versatile charging on the go.

What I didn't like about the 4 in 1 Fast Car Phone Charger

When charging four devices at once, it's a mess just like spaghetti.

Pocket-Lint

I found that when I utilized all the charging amenities at the same time, it became a cluster of cables. You can imagine four different cables twisted within the confines of my driving space. The solution became the problem it was designed to eliminate.

One other drawback I found was that if this was going to be my primary car charger, it would not allow me to connect to the vehicle infotainment interface. That is not an issue for any modern vehicle that connects via Bluetooth, but for those with older rides that still need to be cabled, it's an issue. However, any wireless audio adapter dongle could potentially be a workaround here.

Additionally, many new vehicles will have wireless car charging amenities, so this particular car charger may be best suited for additional device charging needs and perhaps a second choice backup to a primary phone charger.

Should you buy the 4 in 1 Fast Car Phone Charger?

The 4 in 1 Fast Car Phone Charger is a versatile and efficient solution for anyone needing reliable on-the-go charging. Its unique design with the retractable cords, coupled with additional chagrin ports, make it considerably useful for anyone who needs that extra flexibility. Whether you're a daily commuter, a road trip enthusiast, or some gear buster who is always fixing for more juice, this car charger is a worthwhile investment.

Overall, this charger offers excellent functionality for its price, providing a combination of convenience and efficiency that is hard to beat. If you're looking for a new car phone charger, the Retractable Car Charger is definitely worth considering.