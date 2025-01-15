Summary You can watch the Super Bowl for free on Tubi this year.

No account creation or login is required to watch the game on Tubi for free.

Coverage starts at 12:30pm PT/ 3:30pm EST on February 9, with a pre-game show hosted by Olivia Culpo.

The Super Bowl is just a few weeks away on February 9, and you can watch the biggest football game of the year for free.

Fox has announced that, for the first time, the Super Bowl will stream live on it's free, ad-supported streaming service, Tubi. Even better, the stream will be offered in full 4K resolution.

"As part of the network’s extensive coverage, this year marks the first time FOX Sports rolls out its special takeover of Tubi for The Big Game – inclusive of streaming FOX’s telecast of the Super Bowl on the platform live in 4K." Fox said in a press release.

Tubi Tubi is a free streaming platform that offers a vast collection of TV shows, movies, and even access to live TV channels. Tubi is available across all major platforms via a dedicated application or via the web. number of users 80 million notable shows Hemlock Grove , Babylon 5 , Spartacus , Gotham , Columbo notable movies Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead , Child's Play , White House Down , Knives Out , It Premium Subscription No Originals Yes Live TV 200+ channels Price Free Free trial N/A Ad plans N/A Expand See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store See at Microsoft

How to watch the Super Bowl on Tubi

Just download the app and you're good to go

Unsplash / Dario / Erol Ahmed / Erik Mclean / Pocket-lint

To watch Super Bowl LIX on Tubi, all you'll have to do is open up the Tubi app on your smart TV or mobile device. No account creation or login is required. The app is available on most smart TVs, the App Store, and the Google Play Store.

In 2023, Fox had the rights to stream Super Bowl LVII, but it only made the game available on its linear TV channel, website and app. This is the first time the game will be streamed for free on its FAST service, Tubi.

You can watch Tubi’s coverage of Super Bowl LIX for free starting at 12:30pm PT / 3:30pm EST with a pre-game red carpet show hosted by Oliva Culpo. Grammy Award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar is set to perform at the game's Halftime show. You can also watch the game on FOX, FOX Deportes, Telemundo and the NFL's digital properties. The game is set to be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Full details about this year's Super Bowl and the current NFL playoff bracket can be found on the NFL's website.