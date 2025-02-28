Summary Supcase's Unicorn Beetle MAG is affordable and offers robust protection for iPhone models.

The case is made of scratch-resistant polycarbonate with TPU bumpers for additional safety.

MagSafe compatibility allows for secure attachment of various accessories without compromise.

As a long-time user of the iPhone , I've gone through the wringer over the years with various cases from brands of all sorts. Oftentimes, I've adopted the latest and not-so-greatest from Apple. I've also ventured towards some third-party cases. I mean, everyone had an OtterBox Defender at some point or another, right? However, after being drastically let down by Apple's FineWoven case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max , I have found myself disenchanted with phone cases. Then I came across Supcase's Unicorn Beetle MAG.

In recent years, I've found that many cases split the difference between being truly protective and aesthetically pleasing. You can find cases on the market that protect your phone from drops, bumps, and scratches. However, they're often cumbersome and look ugly. Alternatively, a lot of cases use a minimalist approach, doing the bare minimum and protecting minor scrapes.

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle MAG for iPhone teeters between the two in many ways. It's form-fitting yet protective enough to cushion a fall. It also features a colorway that's complementary to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the smartphone I primarily use.

Price, availability, and specs

The Unicorn Beetle MAG is far more affordable than many alternatives