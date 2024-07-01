Key Takeaways Full protection including a built-in pencil holder and kickstand makes Supcase Unicorn case a handy option.

Handy features come at the cost of additional bulk, diminishing the iPad Pro's thin and light design.

Face ID malfunction and increased weight are drawbacks, but the case's affordability and protection make it worthwhile.

Now that Apple has rolled out the 13-inch iPad Pro is officially out in the wild, the task begins to find the absolutely perfect case that offers both protection, as well as ease of use and comfort. If said case also offers some interesting features that other accounts don't, then all the better.

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle iPad Pro case does indeed offer up plenty of features. The fact that it actually seals the iPad inside the case, offering a viewscreen that protects the front of the device and a heavy duty plastic and rubber that offers protection everywhere else is great when it comes to peace of mind. The problem is that I didn't quite love the heft of this particular case. The problem is that the weight of the case and the bulk kind of wipes out the two biggest reasons someone would buy the 13-inch iPad Pro in the first place.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle iPad Pro 13 inch case Pros All over protection

Apple pencil holder means you can't lose it

Kickstand is sturdy Cons Face ID doesn't work with case on

Weight difference is quite noticeable

Kickstand only has one angle $36 at Amazon

Price, specs, and availability

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for the 13-inch iPad Pro is a relatively new product as it just hit the market in May of 2024. It is of course, new because the product it is designed to product also didn't hit the market until the end of May. The case can be purchased both through Amazon and the official Supcase website for under $40. While there were some stock issues right when it was released, it appears to be readily available.

There is only one color that this case is offered in, as the basic black seems to suit it quite well. The case comes with a built-in screen protector that is then sealed into the back of the case with a rubber grip edging to make sure that every ounce of the new iPad Pro is protected. There is a kickstand that can fold out and then back into the case if you're someone who uses the iPad to watch shows or movies. There is also a built in Apple Pencil holder that allows for integration with the iPad's magnetic connection to the pencil. This means that the pencil can charge but is also attached more solidly so there's less worry about losing it as there is when it's just resting on the top of the iPad.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle iPad Pro 13 inch case Materials Plastic Number of Color/Pattern Options Black Compatible Wiith 13-inch IPad Pro Screen Protector Included? Yes Brand Supcase Weight 1.26 pounds Dimensions 11.65 x 9.53 x 0.71 inches Special Features ① Built-in Screen Protector ② Built-in Pencil Holder ③ Built-in Kickstand ④ Drop Protection Expand

What I liked about the Supcase Unicorn Beetle iPad case

Protection is key

Close

First and foremost the thing that I liked about the Supcase iPad Pro case was that it completely sealed up the device. There are a ton of cases that look quite a bit like this design, but that don't have the built in screen protector. Most leave the iPad screen exposed, even if it's in a recessed case so that it would harder to get to the screen if it was dropped. There's an extra level of peace of mind knowing that there is a layer of protection on the most important part of the iPad.

There's an extra level of peace of mind knowing that there is a layer of protection on the most important part of the iPad.

Also, as someone who likes to take his iPad to bed to read or watch a show, I usually have to make sure I leave my Apple Pencil Pro behind because I don't want it to roll off the top of the iPad when I am sleeping. The Apple Pencil holder that still allows the device to charge holds it nice and snug so there's no worries about it going anywhere even when I'm not paying attention to it.

What I didn't like about the Supcase Unicorn Beetle iPad case

Just feels a bit too hefty

My go to iPad case is the very basic Smart Folio simply because it offers some protection when it closes, and is incredibly light weight. The Supcase, on the other hand, is simply a little too bulky for me to really fall in love with it. The biggest selling point of the newest version of the iPad pro is that it's thin and light. Even lighter than the famously light iPad Air.

The Supcase basically wipes out both the thinness and how light it is, and replaces it with me knowing that if I drop it, I'm probably not going to cause it any damage. If this were even the usual iPad Pro I had up until this May, I'd probably really like the Supcase because the extra weight because that wouldn't be something that's so noticeable. But holding this iPad in one hand is a neat feature and I don't like that it goes back to being heavy with this case.

The Supcase basically wipes out both the thinness and how light [the iPad] is...

Finally, there's a weird quirk in the build that doesn't allow the front-facing camera to read my face correctly to unlock the iPad when this case is on. I even took the iPad out and then put it back in the case a couple of times just to see if I had somehow put the case on wrong. That seems like a very strange flaw in the design.

Should you buy the Supcase Unicorn Beetle iPad case?

Added protection is worth it

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle iPad case is definitely worth the purchase, especially if you worry about dropping your iPad and want a bit more protection than what you'll get with most cases. The larger model's price tag also can't be beat. Most cases that offer the built in screen protector that are of any quality at all are going to cost around $100. This case feels like it's good value and does some things that some out there will definitely like. It just falls short in too many areas for me to give it a better score.

Supcase is a sponsor of Pocket-lint, and the case reviewed was provided on loan from the manufacturer. However, this review was written independently. The author was instructed only to report their own experiences and findings regarding the product.