Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over a week away at this point, but if you've already indulged in a new smartphone or tablet this year and still need a case to keep them safe, deals are already happening.

There are hundreds of case options out there, and Pocket-lint has narrowed down some of the best for the iPhone 16, Pixel 9, and Galaxy S24. If you're looking for a deal right now, both Supcase and i-Blason are offering deals on new and clearance items, with discounts as big as 50% off on some products, and the bare minimum of 15% off just for going to each case maker's website to ship. Options run the gamut, but if you're looking for a deal, here's our top picks from the sale and some details on what you can save on Cyber Monday.

Early Black Friday deals from Supcase and i-Blason

Supcase cases and covers

You can get three concurrent deals from Supcase for Black Friday. With the coupon code "DEALS" you can get 15% on supcase.com and up to 50% off on products that are on clearance from now until Dec. 1st, 2024.

You can also buy two items and use the coupon code "HOLIDAY20" to get 20% off your purchase from now until Dec. 25th, 2024. If you don't want to buy directly from Supcase the company is also offering select cases on Amazon for up to 20% off. Here's some of the best case options Supcase currently offers.

Supcase UB Mag case for iPhone 16 SUPCASE's UB Mag phone case wraps your iPhone 16 or 16 Pro in a hard polycarbonate case with TPU bumpers, designed to withstand up to a 15ft drop. The case also has a Camera Control button and a buit-in MagSafe ring that supports wireless charging and can be folded out to act as a stand. $25 at Supcase $19 at Amazon

Supcase UB Grip case for iPhone 16 Supcase's UB Grip for iPhone 16 is a rugged phone case with an integrated Camera Control button, shock-absorbant TPU sides, and a MagSafe ring that means you can wirelessly charge your phone with the case on. $26 at Supcase $26 at Amazon

Supcase UB Pro Mag case for iPhone 16 Pro Max Supcase's UB Pro Mag case for iPhone 16 Pro Max technically comes in two pieces, one that's a back casing and the other a front, that creates a complete protective seal around the edges of your phone. It also has a MagSafe-compatible back and supports the Camera Control button. $37 at Supcase $37 at Amazon

Supcase UB Mag XT for iPhone 16 Pro The Supcase UB Mag XT case for iPhone 16 Pro works like the company's other UB cases, with protective side bumpers and support for Apple features like MagSafe and Camera Control. The difference this time is the case has a lens cover that also doubles as a kickstand. $25 at Supcase $25 at Amazon

i-Blason cases and covers

If you're looking for a deal on an i-Blason case, the company is offering a similar set of deals to Supcaes. With the coupon code "BFRIDAY" you get 15% off on anything on the site, and you can score up to 50% on any product on clearance, no coupon code necessary.

If you're looking to get two items, you can also a do a bundle deal and get two items for 20% with the coupon code "GIFT20" from now until Dec. 25th, 2024. Here's some of the top case and cover options you can get with the i-Blason deal.

i-Blason Armorbox for iPhone 16 The i-Blason Armorbox is an iPhone 16 case with a texture lens cover, support for camera control, and raised bumpers to protect your phone from bumps and drops. $30 at Amazon

i-Blason Matrix case for AirPods 4 The i-Blason Matrix case for AirPods 4 is a cover for your existing wireleass earbuds case that supports wireless charging, is impact-resistant, and includes a magnetic lock to help prevent accidental drops. $25 at Amazon

Upcoming Cyber Monday deals from SUPCASE and i-Blason

Both Supcase and i-Blason also plan on offering Cyber Monday deals starting on Dec. 2nd, 2024. For SUPCASE, if you use coupon code "MONDAY20," you can get 20% off and up to 80% off on clearance items. If you're more interested in what i-Blason has to offer, if you use coupon code "GET20," you can get 20% off all purchases, and up to 80% off on clearance items.

This post was inspired by Pocket-lint's partnership with Supcase.