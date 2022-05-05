Summer Game Fest will return in 2023, with a live showcase event to kick off the action on Thursday 8 June.

It will be streamed live from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles and will also invite a live audience for the first time, giving them a peek at some exciting upcoming games.

Given that E3 is cancelled this year, Summer Game Fest has a clear run at being the premier cross-platform showcase of the season, so what is it and what can we expect from it? Here's everything we know about it so far.

What is Summer Game Fest and when does it start?

Born from the pandemic and global lockdowns, Summer Game Fest started in 2020 to fill the void left by a cancelled E3.

It ran from May to August and featured publisher announcements, in-game events and an opening livestream that crammed in bundles of game info and trailers.

The show also ran in 2021 and 2022, with individual keynotes from publishers and developers to round off the action.

Now it's coming back, but with a twist - the main kickoff showcase will have a live audience for the first time.

The main Summer Game Fest showcase will take place on Thursday 8 June, and you can find start times in various regions below.

12:00 PT

15:00 ET

20:00 BST

21:00 CEST

You can keep up with the latest schedule and news on the Summer Game Fest homepage.

Summer Game Fest

What to expect during Summer Game Fest

In previous years, other publishers and games companies have supported Summer Game Fest - not least by giving trailer exclusives to host Geoff Keighley for announcement during the showcase stream.

So, during the kickoff show you can expect a long series of trailers for games that have (and haven't) been announced - giving us a firmer idea of what projects are coming down the line in the next year or two.

This year the list of partners for the show is looking really impressive, as you can see below.

We've listed those out for you below in case you're not familiar with all the logos!

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco

Behaviour

Capcom

CD Projekt Red

Devolver Digital

Digital Extremes

Disney

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Frontier

Gearbox Publishing

Grinding Gear Games

Hoyoverse

Kabam

Larian Studios

Level Infinite

Magic: The Gathering

Neowiz

Netflix

Nexon

Niantic

North Beach Games

Paradox Interactive

Pearl Abyss

Phoenix Labs

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocket Pair

Razer

Samsung

Second Dinner

Sega

Smilegate Entertainment

Square Enix

Steam

Techland

Tribeca Festival

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Games

Xbox read more

That's a really solid list that could make for some very exciting reveals during the show.