Key Takeaways Disney+ and Hulu prices are increasing by $2-$3/month starting October 17.

Duo Basic and Premium bundles will remain $10.99 and $19.99/month.

Look for discounts via Verizon, T-mobile, or Spectrum to save on Disney+ and Hulu.

If you want to stream the new Agatha All Along series or the final season of What We Do in the Shadows, you'll have to pay more starting next month. Disney announced today that they are hiking prices across the board for Disney+ and Hulu, with both the ad-supported and ad-free tiers of Disney+ rising $2 monthly, to $9.99 and $15.99, respectively. Over on the Hulu side , the ad-supported tier will now cost $9.99/month (up $2) and ad-free Hulu is going up a dollar to $18.99/month.

Interestingly, Disney’s pricing for their Duo Basic and Duo Premium bundles (which include Disney+ and Hulu with ads) will still be $10.99 and $19.99/month, respectively. However, if you spring for the Trio Basic or Premium bundle with Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, you can expect a $2 increase, raising the price of these offerings to $16.99 and $26.99, respectively

These new prices will take effect October 17, which means users have about two months to cancel or change their plan if they don't want to get hit by higher costs.

Disney+ Subscription with ads $7.99 Premium Subscription $13.99 Simultaneous streams 4 # of profiles 7 Originals Yes Live TV No Library Disney+ Expand Watch on Disney+

Related How to cancel Disney+ You can only watch so much Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars.

How to save money on Disney+ and Hulu

Check with your cell phone company first

Pixar/Disney

Disney+, Hulu and Max streaming bundle Subscription with ads Yes Premium Subscription Yes Live TV No Price $16.99-$29.99 Free trial No Disney+, Hulu and Max (Ad-Supported) Disney+, Hulu and Max (No Ads)

Though streamers are likely reeling from sticker shock after Disney+ and Hulu's latest round of price hikes, there are some deals to be had. Both Verizon and T-mobile offer their customers discounts or free subscriptions (depending on your service tiers), and Spectrum cable subscribers also offer Disney+ for free as part of select cable offerings.

Alternatively, users who want to catch up on House of the Dragon in addition to all of the content available on Hulu and Disney+ can spring for the Max, Disney+, and Hulu bundle, which is a great deal and comes in two price options: $16.99/month with ads and $29.99/month without ads.

Will Disney+ raise prices again in the near future?

You don't need to use the Force to know that prices will probably be going up again next fall

Slideshow.com

Unfortunately it seems like Disney may be looking to make price hikes on its streaming offerings an annual event, as the company last raised prices a year ago, announcing them in August 2023 with an effective date in October 2023, which is the same pattern we're seeing again this year. Last year, only the ad-free tiers were impacted but who knows what the future may hold for the streaming service, especially as Disney still seems to want to phase out Hulu at some point.