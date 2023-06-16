The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch at Galaxy Unpacked in late July 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to launch at Galaxy Unpacked in late July 2023 and we've just had the best reveal of the forthcoming folding phone. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a spectacular external display, covering most of the surface of the phone.

The leak comes from MySmartPrice, who has also revealed images of the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 5, and has a good track record with leaking future phones. This image appears to be a hero image for the new device, so it looks legitimate, and the details it reveals match things we've heard on the rumour mill too.

The huge change for the Z Flip 5 will be the external display. It's said to move to a 3.4-inch external display, which is a big change from the 1.9-inch display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which looks rather pathetic by comparison.

The move to a larger external display is something that's been driven by competition in the area, with the Motorola Razr+ (or Motorola Razr 40 Ultra depending on where you live) having an awesome 3.6-inch display and the Oppo Find N2 Flip having a 3.26-inch external display.

The advantage of a big external display is you can do much more with it, of course. The Z Flip 4 display had a few neat features, but was too small to really do anything with - even using it as a viewfinder for the camera was smaller than useful. That's all set to change with the big display likely to unlock a full range of features.

The leaked promo image shows a bright and vibrant portrait photo on the exterior, as well as great music control widget, but we expect Samsung will push a full range of functions on the new device. It's said that a number of Google apps might be optimised for the external display, to make basic functions easier when the phone is closed.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked has not yet been confirmed, but the date being suggested is 26 or 27 July, with the event said to be hosted in Korea. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and it's possible that we'll also be seeing the Galaxy Watch 6 and new Galaxy Tab there too.

The expectations for the Z Flip 5 are high - and these visuals will only elevate that. The phone is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, have a 6.7-inch internal display, offer a 3700mAh battery and run a trio of 12-megapixel cameras. We're expecting it to launch on Android 13 with One UI 5.1.

We're sure that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaks will continue - and we'll be keeping you in the picture with all the important details.