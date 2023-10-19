Key Takeaways Casio has announced the MRG-B2000SG watch, a special edition to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the G-Shock brand.

The watch features design elements inspired by the Shougeki-Maru: Gai helmet, including a maedate crest with a tiger pattern.

Made from titanium and ion-plated in dark silver, the watch is highly durable and includes features like solar power, full auto-calendar, and world time. Limited to 700 pieces worldwide.

Casio has today announced a new addition to its MR-G series, the watches that sit at the very top of its G-Shock brand. It's a watch that is designed to celebrate 40 years of that very brand, and it dives right into Japan's heritage to do it.

The new watch, dubbed the MRG-B2000SG, honours the Shougeki-Maru: Gai kabuto helmet and features its maedate crest with a tiger pattern designed to evoke white ito odoshi. That's a lot to take in, but the upshot is that this is one very good looking watch, and any self-respecting G-Shock fan is going to want it in their collection.

40 years of gorgeous G-Shocks

Casio is no stranger to special versions of the MR-G line of course, with the G-Shock Frogman being one of our favorites. But this one is special because it's here to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the G-Shock brand.

In announcing the new watch via press release, Casio points out that "in its shock-resistant construction, the MRG-B2000SG embodies the Shougeki-Maru: Gai helmet's bold determination and features a white band complemented with a bezel engraved by a master metalsmith." The bezel features tha helmet's maedate crest with a tiger design, while the pure white band "evokes the look of the white ito odoshi of the helmet, representing a pure, unadulterated hue and incorporating a sense of bold determination, the will to be true to oneself."

In terms of material, the watch is made from titanium and is ion-plated in a dark silver with a deep-layer ahrdening process sued to make the whole thing more resistant to damage. There's also a metal plate commemorating the occassion ont he side of the watch and the screw heads are set with rubies.

As far as specifications are concerned, the watch is solar powered and has all the features you'd expect from a watch like this including a full auto-calendar, an LED light, a countdown timer, daily alarm functionality, and more. A stopwatch and world time function round out the main talking points.

If you plan on picking up one of these things, you're going to have to be quick - it's limited to just 700 pieces worldwide. It'll go on sale in Japan next month for 880,000 yen (around $5,900) with a global release yet to be announced.