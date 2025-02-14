Summary Disney+ and Max provide extensive catalogs of popular titles with high streaming quality.

Kanopy and Mubi grant access to award-winning films from around the globe.

Peacock features some of the most popular comedies and reality TV to binge.

It can be easy to get lost in a sea of content right now, with so many different streaming services , free and paid alike, offering vast catalogs to consume what free time you have. There might be too many services actually, and there are definitely too many shows and movies and specials and limited series available.

Too much content might not be a bad problem, but that services are consistently raising prices and introducing ad-supported tiers in an effort to make more money presents a challenge to consumers. If you want to subscribe to everything, it's going to cost you. The better path is to go through each service and determine if it's actually worth investing in. With so many options to consider, here are the streaming services worth paying for in 2025. Spoiler alert: the list doesn't include Netflix.

1 Disney+ for exciting titles and fan favorites

Popular studios and high-quality streams