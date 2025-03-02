Summary Streamers like YouTube TV and Hulu offer unlimited DVR, letting you record and watch content whenever you want.

YouTube TV's DVR, for instance, lets you record entire programs, including live events, and watch from the start -- even if you tuned in late.

DVR isn't essential for everyone. It really depends on how much you value recording shows or sports to watch later.

If you're someone thinking about recording shows, movies, or sports, you might be considering DVR. Yes, it's a relic of the past, but surprise, surprise -- it's still hanging around. It's just been rebranded as "cloud-based unlimited DVR" by many of today's live TV streaming services.

Now, you can record as much content as your heart desires and watch it whenever you please, whether it's that big game or the latest episode of your favorite guilty pleasure. But here's the real question: Is DVR still as helpful in 2025 as it once was, or is it just another gimmick to get you to sign up for yet another service?

Let's look at what the top streaming platforms are offering and why their unlimited DVR features might actually matter.

Related Roku finally got the live TV upgrade it needed Roku is adding a new personalized row of free live TV channels recommendations to the Roku Channel Live TV guide.

1 Sling TV

Auto recording and skip the ads

Sling / Pocket-lint

Sling TV is a solid streaming option that offers live TV, movies, and on-demand content over the internet. For an additional $5 a month, Orange or Blue subscribers can upgrade to Sling's unlimited DVR. With this, you can record as much content as you want and store it for up to months -- plenty of time to catch up on everything.

What makes Sling stand out is its "Auto Record" feature. It automatically records your favorite sports, TV shows, or movies, so you don't have to remember to set it up. Miss a recording? No problem -- Sling's got you covered. Plus, you get the added bonus of ad-skipping, which means you can fast-forward through commercials when watching your recorded content.

Here are some Sling TV unlimited DVR features:

Unlimited recording space for all your shows and movies

for all your shows and movies Recordings saved for up to nine months

for up to nine months Expiration alerts for recordings nearing 30 days left

for recordings nearing 30 days left Auto Record captures sports, shows, and movies automatically

Sling TV Sling TV is a live streaming service that offers a variety of channels, including sports, movies, and on-demand content, starting at $45.99 per month. See at SlingTV

Related I tried both YouTube TV and Sling TV to see which one is actually worth it If you're on the fence about subscribing to either YouTube TV or Pluto TV, here are some of the major differences.

2 DirecTV Stream

Multi-device flexibility

DirecTV Stream / Pocket-lint

DirecTV Stream is a streaming service that gives you access to live TV and on-demand content. Its unlimited DVR feature stands out for its flexibility, letting you record shows from the guide, browsing carousel, or even on your mobile device. You can manage your recordings across multiple devices, and the service allows you to store recordings for up to nine months. Plus, you can record multiple shows at once, and if you're watching live sports, recordings can be extended in case games run longer than scheduled.

New customers who sign up online get unlimited cloud DVR storage included at no extra charge, and there are four plans available, ranging from $75 to $155 per month.

Here are five key features of DIRECTV STREAM's Cloud DVR:

Record shows from the guide, carousel, or any device

from the guide, carousel, or any device Store for up to nine months with alerts before expiration

with alerts before expiration Multiple recordings at once until storage is full

at once until storage is full Easy playback from any device via My Library

DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream is a subscription-based service that offers live TV and on-demand content, with plans starting at $74.99 per month. See at DirecTV Stream

Related Do you care about live TV when it comes to streaming services? When internet-based streaming services first hit the scene in the late 2000s, they were heralded as being a sort of 'anti-cable.' The newfound flexibility in watching content on demand was a revelation for many -- it undercut the need to suffer through extensive ad breaks, and it eliminated the age-old problem of having hundreds of channels to sift through, each with their own uninteresting or inopportune show broadcasts. Over the next several years, movie and TV fans 'cut the cord' so to speak, waving goodbye to cable boxes, satellite dishes, broadcast fees, and guide-based user interfaces. Netflix introduced video-on-demand content in 2007, and in a rather short period of time, streaming became a force to be reckoned with. These days, just about every major network and intellectual property (IP) owner has launched a bespoke streamer: Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount +, and Amazon Prime Video, to name just a few. Of course, traditional cable or satellite-based TV remains a ubiquito

3 YouTube TV

Start a program from the beginning, even if you record late

Erik Mclean / Unsplash / Pocket-lint

YouTube TV offers live TV from over 100 broadcast, cable, and regional sports networks, making it a great choice for anyone who wants to keep up with everything. One of the best perks of YouTube TV is its unlimited DVR, allowing you to record as many shows, movies, and sports events as you want without worrying about storage limits. Once recorded, all current and future airings will be automatically added to your library, and you can even start watching a program from the beginning, no matter when you added it.

You get unlimited DVR with YouTube TV's $83 per month plan, which also includes access to national and local networks, on-demand movies, shows, and more. However, Google does note that some sporting events may occasionally be unavailable.

Some of the YouTube TV unlimited DVR features include:

Unlimited storage for recording shows, sports, and events

for recording shows, sports, and events Easily record by adding programs to your library

by adding programs to your library Replace partial recordings with full episodes on reruns

with full episodes on reruns Flexible playback options: start from beginning, resume, or watch live