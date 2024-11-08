Key Takeaways Netflix started cracking down on password sharing, but Prime Video, Peacock, and Paramount+ still allow it.

Max plans to implement password-sharing restrictions in the future but hasn't done so yet.

Apple TV+ allows password sharing, but it also gives access to the entire Apple Account.

When streaming first began taking over the TV watching landscape, one of the great perks for cord-cutters was that, unlike with cable, users could share their subscriptions with friends and family. It was as simple as sharing your username and password. In May 2023, Netflix crashed the party, though, expanding its crackdown on password sharing to users globally.

Though the technology functions inconsistently, Netflix has certainly made it more difficult for users to share passwords , a move meant to increase their subscriber base. According to Forbes, the strategy was already working by late 2023, helping them add millions of new subscribers.

This might have some users wondering, which streaming services still allow users to share their passwords?

Here are the major streaming services that still allow password sharing.

1 Max

Share all the HBO content you want, for now

Max Subscription with ads $9.99 per month or $100 annually Premium Subscription starts at $16.99 or $150 annually Simultaneous streams 2 Free trial No See at Max

Despite announcing plans to crackdown on password sharing, Max has not actually implemented these measures yet. Later this year, users will see "very soft messaging" about their use of other people's accounts. That effort will become stronger throughout 2025 and into 2026. In the meantime, though, subscribers are still able to share all that HBO and Warner Bros. content with their friends and family.

2 Prime Video

Spread that Amazon love around

Amazon Prime Video Simultaneous streams 3 Price $8.99 per month by itself or $14.99 per month as a part of Prime Free trial 30 days (to Amazon Prime) See at Amazon

Not only are Prime Video subscribers able to share their passwords with everyone, the service has actually made it a point of pride. Back in May 2023, when Netflix began their password sharing crackdown, the official Prime Video account on Twitter actually mocked the move. The account shared an image of the service's profile selection page, showing a user named "Password." In a follow-up tweet, the account responded to someone joking about Amazon clapping back at Netflix, writing, "giggling and tweeting and hoping we don’t do the same." So far, they have not.

3 Peacock

All the NBC and Universal content you crave, free to share

Peacock Subscription with ads $7.99 Premium Subscription $13.99 Simultaneous streams 3 Free trial No See at Peacock

Technically speaking, Peacock does have policies against sharing your account with anyone outside your household. It's there in the terms of service. But that's true of most streaming services. In reality, Peacock does nothing to prevent sharing passwords, and even allows three concurrent streams.

4 Apple TV+

Share your password, with just one big catch

Apple TV+ Price $9.99 per month Free trial 7 day free trial and 3 months free if you buy an Apple device Simultaneous streams 6 See at Apple TV+

Sharing your Apple TV+ login also gives access to your Apple Account

Apple TV+ may not have the largest library of original programming, but the shows they do stream are among the most critically acclaimed on TV, including hits like Ted Lasso, Presumed Innocent, and Severance. And for users looking to share their password, there's nothing stopping them. There's one big catch, though. That password will also give your friends access to the rest of your Apple Account, which might be a bridge too far for some.

6 Paramount+

Let your friends watch all the Star Trek they want

Paramount+ Price Starts at $5.99/month Free trial Yes, 1 week Simultaneous streams 3 See at Paramount+

If you've got a friend with a Paramount+ subscription, you're in luck. They can very easily share their password with you. In fact, unlike some other streaming services, Paramount+ doesn't even have any restrictions against the practice in their terms of service. That means it's open season for Star Trek fans looking for a fix. Up to three simultaneous streams, of course.