Summary In recent years, online subscription-based streaming services have taken the world by storm.

Streamers like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and others have suffered from price creep and content downgrades over time, and a sense of subscription fatigue has now set in.

60% of respondents in a recent Deloitte survey say that they'd cancel their favorite streaming service if prices were to be raised by an additional $5 per month.

According to a new survey conducted by Deloitte in the 19th edition of its Digital Media Trends report, a staggering 60% of respondents say that they'd cut ties with their favorite streaming service if prices were to rise by an additional $5 per month.

If you'd brought this statistic to light a mere 5 years ago, it'd be a shocking revelation. In today's media and streaming landscape , however, this finding is neither shocking nor particularly unexpected -- at least not in my eyes.

The online media streaming scene has dramatically evolved in recent years. Seemingly in real time, we've seen the effects of ever- increasing subscription fee costs , the cramming of more advertisement space than ever before, tighter and more orchestrated price laddering schemes, and a reduction in overall content available at a per-service level.

Anecdotally, there appears to be a growing sense of streaming and subscription service fatigue at the consumer-facing level. A number of factors are likely to be playing a role in this development: unsustainable price hikes, media conglomerate consolidation , the stratification of streaming platforms, and less forgiving economic conditions across the board.

Today's streaming bubble is bound to burst

"You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain"

Netflix is perhaps the most ubiquitous media streaming service of them all, and rightfully so. Its deep-seeded TV and film roots go as far back as the late nineties, when the company was in the mail-order DVD rental business. When the company pivoted over to an internet-based streaming platform model, history was made overnight.

The convenience of early-era Netflix was unprecedented. On-demand access to a massive catalog of shows and movies, including many all-time greats, was simply unheard of at the time. The ability to stream content via smart devices or game consoles through the Netflix app was a killer selling point, and it could all be had for a single recurring fee of $9 per month (roughly $13.28 adjusted for inflation).

It wasn't long until problems began to arise, however.

It wasn't long until problems began to arise, however. Once various intellectual property (IP) holders caught a whiff of Netflix's lucrative business model, and once legacy cable and satellite TV networks began to feel the pinch, the entire media landscape was irreparably altered.

One by one, companies began to pull their shows and films off of Netflix, opting to launch their own streaming services in lieu of any middleman. This has led to today's situation, in which there are simply too many streamers to keep track of, each with its own walled-off content library.

Unfortunately, this fragmentation has resulted in the reemergence of the very concept consumers turned their back against when switching to Netflix in the first place. These days, the saturated streaming app scene resembles that of the cable bundles and packages of yesteryear.

If there's one thing that seems certain, it's that the modern streaming ecosystem is a bubble that's just waiting to burst.

To add insult to injury, rising costs, inflation, and ad proliferation have all worked to pull the rug under steaming's once-exciting prospects. A series of ongoing media consolidations makes the situation an even more volatile one, with no clear end in sight.

If there's one thing that seems certain, it's that the modern streaming ecosystem is a bubble that's waiting to burst. Pocket-lint's own Managing Editor, Amanda Kondolojy, recently put it fairly succinctly: "Streamers just can't sustain a service that is more expensive and that gives consumers less every year."