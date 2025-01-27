Summary Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV are unique in that they both offer access to other services and channels.

These channels have their own free trials worth accessing; and they may refresh over time.

Timing is key; strategically plan your free trials to maximize the content you can watch.

With so many streaming services from which to choose, and so many of those services becoming increasingly expensive, it's now more important than ever to make consuming entertainment as cost-effective as possible. A crackdown on password sharing and introduction of ads and commercials are creating even more of a headache for consumers, so it's time to consider the ways in which you can save money and get as much content as you can for free; legally, of course.

For those with Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV, there's some opportunity to make your subscription go a little further. Here's what you can do to enjoy a wide range of movies, shows, and documentaries from around the world, across all genres, for free. At least for a time.

Amazon Prime Video Simultaneous streams 3 # of profiles 6 Originals Yes Live TV Limited (some add-on channels offer live TV) Library Amazon Prime Video Price $8.99 per month by itself or $14.99 per month as a part of Prime Free trial 30 days (to Amazon Prime) Ad plans No Expand See at Amazon

Start with Prime Video and Apple TV

These unique services offer gateways to other streamers

This gambit works best on Amazon Prime, but can also pull off the feat if you use Apple TV as well. If you have both, you may be able to run this through twice. But first, you need a subscription to either or both of these services. Fortunately, it's relatively easy to get a free subscription, or at least a cheap one, to both of these services, in part because streaming and entertainment isn't their only revenue source. Unlike Netflix, Amazon and Apple both have a bigger focus on other products and services, which means they are more eager and able to entice users to their streaming services in the hopes they will spend more money once they arrive.

Apple TV is the operating system and the app that allows you access to buy and rent content, as well as the streaming service Apple TV+. You can also now find AppleTV+ available as an add-on channel on Prime Video, and it comes with a free trial.

Amazon regularly offers free or discounted trials for Prime Video, while Apple gives out three-month trials for Apple TV+ in tandem with the purchase of select Apple products or smart TVs. What's most notable about these two services is that while they offer content with a subscription, like Netflix or Disney+, they also act as hubs for content that they don't have rights to. Both Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV allow you to rent or buy movies and shows, or subscribe to specific channels as well. These channels are where you should be looking to get some free perks.

Embrace new trials and opportunities

Add-ons can supplement your subscriptions

These additional channels provide new catalogs of content you can watch on Prime or Apple TV through your main subscription. Most of them are their own streaming services, but some of them are exclusive additions you can make to either cable bundles or services like Prime. For example, Hollywood Suite isn't a direct service and doesn't have a dedicated app, but the channel can be added on Prime or through your cable provider. Meanwhile, channels like Shudder, BritBox, or Paramount+ exist as their own services that you can subscribe to directly or channels you can add on to your Prime or Apple subscription.

Most of these add-ons have free trials. And that is where you can save some money and stream content without adding to your monthly entertainment bill. Adding a free trial is pretty simple and can be done at the click of the button; once you subscribe to a channel, it will appear within Prime or Apple and you can browse whole new carousels for things to watch. And once you subscribe, you can quickly go to your profile and cancel your subscription so that it will not automatically charge you at the renewal date.

The key part here is that these free trials exist within your Prime or Apple subscription. That means that you can grab a free trial of Paramount+ through Prime Video, and one through Apple TV, and then again grab one directly from Paramount+. These trials can compound, giving you a longer window and greater opportunity to watch as much as you can for free.

How to get the most out of your free trials

Time your subscriptions and stream with intent

Don't just go ahead and start snatching up these free trials right away. You'll want to time your subscription properly. Firstly, take note of the time frame; most trials last for seven days, but some, like Shudder, may run a whole month (it's worth waiting to sign up in October for that one). Second, peruse the catalog. Take note of titles you definitely want to watch and start prioritizing others. Lastly, pick the right time to pull the trigger. You'll want to find a period of time when you can watch the most content in order to maximize the trial.

It's also worth checking back once in a while once you've completed a free trial to see if it ever comes up again. I don't think there's a set time frame, but it does seem to me that after a certain period, perhaps a year or so, that opportunity to grab a free trial of a channel will pop back up again.

Every bit of money saved adds up, and it's certainly worth taking advantage of as many free trials as possible. That's why they exist! Fortunately, a bunch are housed within some subscription services, so be sure to explore every opportunity and watch as much as you can in the time you have.