Key Takeaways The Alien franchise has three distinct chapers.

Aliens vs Predator offers action-packed battles.

Most of the movies can be seen on one site, though they are broken up a bit.

There are few franchises in both TV and movies that are as popular as the Alien franchise. If that wasn’t already obvious to you, then just take into account how many movies there are based on humanity's battle with the Xenomorphs.

Movies aren’t enough, either. There’s a television series on the way alongside another installment in the series. Before either of those arrives, you might want to make sure you’re caught up on all the characters and all the lore. The good news is that all of them are on streaming services. You’ve just got to know where to find them. And for that, we’ve got you covered.

Alien

See how the Ripley saga started

Alien (1979) Director Ridley Scott Starring Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, John Hurt Writers Dan O'Bannon, Ronald Shusett Hulu

There are two separate and distinct chapters in the Alien movies. There’s the Ripley saga, where Sigourney Weaver plays Ellen Ripley as she first discovers the Xenomorphs and then eventually does battle with them in multiple movies. The other chapter is the films that are set before Alien and don’t involve Ripley at all.

In order to see where Ripley entered this universe and the first Alien movie to ever hit theaters. You can stream it on Hulu. You can also rent it on streaming stores like Apple or Amazon.

Aliens

There’s finally more than one

Aliens (1986) Director James Cameron Starring Sigourney Weaver, Michael Biehn, Bill Paxton Writers James Cameron Max

Aliens is the first time that thre is more than one Xenomorph that Ripley has to deal with. She also has a little tagalong who becomes important to the franchise as a hole in a girl named Newt.

Aliens also demonstrates how odd streaming rights are, as you can only stream this installment for no extra charge on Max. It’s the only part of the franchise on the service, making it just a little bit harder to see the whole franchise unless you’re willing to pay for multiple streaming services or rent it digitally.

Alien 3

Aliens in prison

Alien 3 (1992) Director David Fincher Starring Sigourney Weaver, Charles S. Dutton, Charles Dance Writers David Giler, Walter Hill, Larry Ferguson Hulu

Alien is a direct follow up to Aliens and shows Ripley and her escape pod finding a remote penal colony that is now has the inmates literally running the asylum. Unfortunately for everyone involved, an Xenomorph queen came with her. Soon Ripley and the inmates (who haven’t seen a woman in decades) have to team up to try and survive.

You can check out this movie, as well as most of the other movies in the Alien franchise on Hulu. This one is especially interesting as it really keys in on criminals changing and becoming better people. And then of course, mostly being killed off by an alien monster.

Alien Resurrection

Ripley clone!

Alien Resurrection (1997) Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet Starring Sigourney Weaver, Winona Ryder, Ron Perlman Writers Joss Whedon Hulu

The final installment of the Ripley saga features her being brought back from the dead and, because of the way they cloned her, being more than just a carbon copy. This movie is one that is a bit goofier than some of the others, with quite the cast of characters. Including an interesting turn from Winona Ryder.

You can also check out this final chapter of the Ripley vs Aliens saga on Hulu, or as always, rent them on Amazon or Apple.

Alien vs. Predator

Who you rooting for?

Alien vs Predator (2004) Director Paul W.S. Anderson Starring Sanaa Lathan, Lance Henriksen, Raoul Bova Writers Paul W.S. Anderson Hulu

Things get all topsy-turvy in the Aliens timeline when this movie hit. Aliens vs Predator is technically set well before Ellen Ripley and company enter the picture as it’s actually in modern times. It shows the two biggest, baddest alien races on the planet doing battle and humanity is really just in the way.

If non-stop action is more your speed than the running and hiding and hoping to survive than you can check this out on Hulu as well.

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem

More humans caught in the crossfire

Alien Vs Predator: Requiem (2007) Director Colin Strause, Greg Strause Starring Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth, John Ortiz Writers Shane Salerno Hulu

This movie immediately follows the first installment of the Aliens vs. Predator chapter. It features a hybrid of a Xenomorph and a Predator in what has been called a Predalien. Another Predator is dispatched to kill this hybrid, who crash-landed near a small town in Colorado.

You can watch how the carnage unfolds as human beings continue to be innocent bystanders getting wiped out in the crossfire on Hulu.

Prometheus

How it all began

Prometheus (2012) Director Ridley Scott Starring Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron Writers Jon Spaihts, Damon Lindelof Hulu

Despite being one of the newest installments in the Alien franchise, the movie is actually sandwiched in between the Alien vs Predator and Ellen Ripley saga movies as far as the timeline goes. The movie explains where the Xenomorphs come from and how humanity was unlucky enough to stumble upon them.

If you want to watch how all this began, you can do that now at the same place as most of the rest of the titles in the franchise. Hulu is there for you should you have an itch to binge these flicks.

Alien: Covenant

Xenomorphs aren’t always the biggest problem

Alien: Covenant (2017) Director Ridley Scott Starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup Writers John Logan, Dante Harper Hulu

Covenant takes place 11 years after the Prometheus ran into what could actually be humanity’s creator and definitely the Xenomorph’s creator. A ship intercepts a signal with a human voice and goes to check it out as they head to colonize a planet.

Being that this is an Alien movie, it should surprise no one that things go pretty terribly wrong. You can see just how wrong they go on Hulu. It’s possible this could be a good primer before Alien: Romulus comes out, just in case they’re tied together.