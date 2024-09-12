Key Takeaways Apple's iPhone 16 event recently came to a end.

The company announced new iPhone hardware, as well as the AirPods 3 and the Watch Series 10.

Arguably, there were some pretty strange oddities throughout the entire presentation.

Apple recently held a big hardware event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, where the company announced the new iPhone 16 series, the long-awaited AirPods 4, as well as the Apple Watch Series 10. The presentation came and went without a hitch, but I can't help but feel that there was something of a sense of oddity that permeated throughout the entire keynote.

It's difficult to pinpoint precisely why Apple's "It's Glowtime" event came across this way to me, but there are a few things in particular that certainly made me raise an eyebrow or two. Here are five details from the event that evoke a sense of strangeness in my eyes.

1 Apple snubbed the AirPods Max

The $550 over-ear headphones deserve better

Apple dedicated a portion of the iPhone 16 event talking about refreshes to its ever-popular AirPods line. The AirPods 4 debuted in both Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) and non-ANC form, and the AirPods Pro 2 received some love in the form of an upcoming hearing accessibility update.

Apple AirPods (4th Generation) The 4th gen AirPods might not feature support for Active Noise Cancelation, but they still pack a punch. The new H2 chip and improved acoustic architecture improve sound quality compared to the previous generation, and the USB-C charging case is highly convenient. $130 at Apple

Apple AirPods (4th Generation with ANC) Improving on the 4th gen AirPods, the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation support features like Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness. Its case has also been upgraded, with wireless charging and a built-in speaker for Find My functions. $180 at Apple

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C) The beauty of AirPods is their convenience, and the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C) are no different. The upgrade to USB-C only adds to this, while the extra features and additional software enhancements make for an overall excellent experience. $250 at Apple

AirPods Max The AirPods Max offer premium sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a luxurious design for an immersive audio experience. $550 at Apple

The AirPods Max, the company's premium over-ear headphones, also received a refresh -- and a baffling one at that. The new colorways are attractive, and the switch from Lightning to USB-C is a big quality-of-life improvement, but Apple entirely neglected to outfit the product with its new H2 chip.

It's downright baffling that Apple would elect to refresh its over-ear headphones, and not spec them out with its newer chip.

The H2 chip is the current-generation processor found in the AirPods Pro and the all-new AirPods 4, and it offers extra audio processing capabilities over the H1 used in the AirPods Max. Specifically, the H2 improves on the noise cancelation and transparency mode capabilities of its predecessor. It's downright baffling that Apple would elect to refresh its over-ear headphones, and not spec them out with its newer chip.

2 Beats is a phone case maker now

Beats-branded iPhone 16 cases are now available for order

Beats / Pocket-lint

Arguably the strangest announcement to come out of the iPhone 16 keynote is the fact that Beats -- the brand synonymous with consumer audio products -- is designing cases for the latest iPhone.

The all-new Beats iPhone 16 Case with MagSafe can be yours for $50, and it's available in midnight black, summit stone, riptide blue, and sunset purple. In short, the case is built of hard glossy plastic, and it comes with a microfiber lining to protect your handset from the elements.

Apple acquired Beats in 2014 and has continued to release new earbuds and headphones under the Beats brand name. Outsourcing first-party case engineering to a company that specializes in audio gear seems like an odd move, but who am I to judge?

3 FineWoven is all but dead

There's a newfound void in the iPhone case market

Apple discontinued its line of iconic leather iPhone cases back when the iPhone 15 series launched, replacing it instead with a new FineWoven material. This decision was purportedly made in the name of environmentalism, but it didn't exactly go smoothly for the company.

In any case, it didn't take long for customer complaints to start pouring in.

Apple describes the FineWoven material as a "suede-like" fabric, but it feels more carpet-adjacent to me. In any case, it didn't take long for customer complaints to start pouring in last year: the material has a knack for picking up nicks and scratches at an alarming rate.

Customer dissatisfaction appears to have been strong enough to put an end to Apple's FineWoven experiment, and now we're left with neither first-party leather nor fabric materials to adorn the iPhone 16 with. Third-party case manufacturers are likely to reap the most benefit here, and, as mentioned, even Apple's own Beats brand is seizing on the novel opportunity at hand.

4 The Camera Control button is on every single iPhone 16 model

Could this be part of Apple's 'AI for the rest of us' push?

Apple

When Apple introduced the new Camera Control button during the iPhone 16 segment of its keynote, I was more than a little surprised. Surely a company like Apple -- the same company that privileged its iPhone Pro models when debuting the Dynamic Island and the Action Button -- wouldn't generously integrate a new hardware feature into the base model of its lineup.

iPhone 16 This year's iPhone 16 line blurs the line between the "Pro" and the base-level iPhone by offering a new camera button and the Action Button, alongside the A18 chip. $800 at Apple

iPhone 16 Plus This year's iPhone 16 line blurs the line between the "Pro" and the base-level iPhone by offering a new camera button and the Action Button, alongside the A18 chip.

$900 at Apple

iPhone 16 Pro Apple's iPhone 16 Pro line features a few notable upgrades over last year's iPhone 15 Pro, including a dedicated camera button, a new A18 Pro chip, a bigger screen, and several AI-powered Apple Intelligence features. $1000 at Apple

iPhone 16 Pro Max Apple's iPhone 16 Pro line features a few notable upgrades over last year's iPhone 15 Pro, including a dedicated camera button, a new A18 Pro chip, a bigger screen, and several AI-powered Apple Intelligence features. $1200 at Apple

And yet, here we are: the entire iPhone 16 series features this new Camera Control capacitive side key. It works in tandem with haptic feedback to provide a sense of tactility, and it makes taking photos and videos on the iPhone feel more like a dedicated point-and-shoot camera experience.

I imagine the reason for this unusually gracious decision has something to do with Apple Intelligence. More specifically, the company plans to integrate its new Visual Intelligence feature into the Camera Control interface. Once enabled, it'll allow you to point your iPhone 16 camera at a subject or at an object, and receive context-specific results using AI.

5 "Coming soon" took precedent on stage

Camera Control and Apple Intelligence are both still in the oven

The aforementioned Visual Intelligence feature that Apple showcased at its iPhone 16 keynote won't be launched alongside the company's new hardware. Instead, we'll have to wait for an iOS 18.x update sometime before the end of this year to enable the functionality.

In fact, the rest of the Apple Intelligence suite of AI features won't be arriving at launch, either. Public availability is expected upon the release of a software update in October, which is decidedly later than iOS 18's September 16 launch and the iPhone 16's September 20 launch.

Even the new Camera Control feature isn't fully baked on day one, with Apple promising an update "later this year" to enable the two-stage shutter feature shown on stage. Delayed software features are far from unheard of, but releasing new devices without having their corresponding key features ready is un-Apple-like in my estimation.