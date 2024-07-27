Key Takeaways Vulcan transformation goes wrong for Enterprise crew in Strange New Worlds clip.

Dr. Roger Korby to make appearance in recurring role, played by Cillian O'Sullivan.

Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds set to debut on Paramount+ in 2025.

It has been a long wait for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3, but as part of today’s SDCC Star-Trek panel fans of the show got their first look at a five-minute clip that showcases the Enterprise crew embarking on a very logical mission as well as a big casting announcement for a character who will have a big impact on the series moving forward:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 first clip released

You're a vulcan, Pike

In the extended five-minute clip, we see key members of the Enterprise crew, including Uhura, Captain Pike, La'an Noonien-Singh and Christine Chappel turning themselves into Vulcans using a variation of the Kerkhovian Serum seen last season, which was able to turn Spock back into a half-Vulcan. But as you might expect, things don't exactly go to plan, and the crew end up dealing with some longer-lasting effects than expected.

Casting revealed for key recurring character

Paging Dr. Korby, emergency

In addition to showcasing the new clip during the Star Trek panel, it was also revealed that the character of Dr. Roger Korby will be featured during the third season in a recurring role, played by actor Cillian O’Sullivan. Star Trek: The Original Series fans will of course remember this character, who was engaged to Christine Chappell for a time and was portrayed by Michael Strong.

The third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to debut on Paramount+ sometime in 2025 and has already been renewed for a fourth season.