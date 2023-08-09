SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable External SSD $79.99 $99.99 Save $20 SanDisk makes some of the best storage devices on the market, and this 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is no exception. If you're looking for a way to move files around, look no further. $79.99 at Amazon

SanDisk is always one of the leading names for storage, and its portable SSDs are no exception. The company's 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is $79.99 on Amazon, 20 per cent off the regular $99.99 price. With back-to-school right around the corner, this is the perfect time to stock up on gadgets to make the year go more smoothly. A portable SSD that can take a beating is a perfect way to move files from place to place without worrying about losing precious files.

Why you should buy the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD

Perhaps the main selling point of the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is its durability. It can comfortably handle 2-meter drops without breaking. It also comes with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance. At the same time, it might not withstand bashing it repeatedly with a hammer at the bottom of the ocean, but it will certainly handle the normal trials and tribulations of the school year.

Another benefit is the speed. Because it's an NVMe SSD with USB 3.2 support, you can get read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s. You won't have to sit around and wait while files transfer from a computer to the drive with speeds like that. And the same is true for transferring files from the drive back to a computer.

Security is also critical, and this SanDisk SSD comes with password protection with 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. You can lock it down so that no one can access your files if you lose the drive. It's an extra layer of peace of mind, which is always nice to have.

Ultimately, this is just a nice portable SSD for a good price. It has more than enough storage for important school files and anything else you could want to store on it. Movies, music, and games; they'll all fit nicely with room to space thanks to the large capacity. The discount is only available for a limited time, so don't wait until the school year starts to get one because it'll be back to full price soon.