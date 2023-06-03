In case you hadn't heard, one of the biggest game launches of the decade happens this weekend: the release of the latest installment in the battle for heaven and hell, also known as Diablo 4. If you've been anxiously awaiting its release, while you wait, now is a great time to pick up new gaming peripherals so you're fully equipped to handle Lilith's minions. While SteelSeries' Diablo 4 collection is still full price, you can pick up the Apex Pro Mini keyboard for only $139, saving you $40 on the wired gaming keyboard at Amazon.

Personally, I love the Apex Pro Mini gaming keyboard. While it's wired, the 60% form factor takes up little space in my desk setup, and I find it less wieldy to use during my gaming compared to conventional TKL keyboards. The design allows me to set up more cool pieces on my desk, like adding a monitor to my gaming setup and even a setting aside space for a stand for my SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wired Gaming Keyboard $139 $179 Save $40 The SteelSeries Apex Mini Pro Wired Gaming Keyboard features omnipoint switches and beautiful RGB lighting. Save $40 on this great gaming accessory. $139 at Amazon

The adjustable omnipoint switches are by far the best feature about the keyboard, allowing for complete adjustability. If you prefer some resistance to your key strokes, you can adjust them to feel more in tune with what you prefer. Otherwise, if you're like me and don't want any resistance, you can turn it all the way down for a smooth typing and gaming experience.

Plus, the real claim to fame lies in the key switches themselves, as SteelSeries designed them to work as 2-in-1 keystrokes. Hold a key halfway down to walk, and press all the way down to run, making it optimized for first-person-shooters, RPGs, and more. Plus, you can adjust the RGB colors to your liking when gaming.

Saving $40 on the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini keyboard won't last long, especially with Diablo 4 launching in just a few days. Be sure to add it to your cart for only $139 so you can join the fight against Lilith and have speedy responses for your finishing moves.