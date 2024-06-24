Key Takeaways Valve is offering two versions of the original Steam Decks for sale.

Once the 64GB and 512GB LCD versions are sold out, they're gone for good.

The 512GB version is cheaper than the 256GB version while this sale lasts.

As Steam gets ready to hold one of its biggest sales of the year, it’s also working to clear the deck of some of its old physical inventory. In the process, the company is moving toward phasing out its first editions of the Steam Deck and allowing its customers to take advantage.

It’s possible that there’s a couple of different reasons why Steam Deck makers, Valve is taking this step now. There’s been some rather loud rumblings of an official Steam Deck 2 coming in the very near future. It certainly makes sense to be clearing out the old as preliminary maneuver.

Original Steam Decks on sale and getting discontinued

Once they’re gone, they’re really gone

At the same time that Steam announced running its official 2024 from June 27 to July 11, it also announced it’s running a sale starting immediately on two versions of its original LCD Steam Decks.

The company announced it is offering 15 percent off both the 64GB and the 512GB versions of this original Steam Deck starting just ahead and running the entirety of the Summer Steam Sale. That means that both versions of the LCD Steam Deck, which still happens to be a very good gaming device even if they’re not equipped with the OLED screens.

That means until approximately June 11, you can get a 64GB LCD Steam Deck for $296.65 instead of the usual $349. The best version of the LCD Steam Deck, the 512GB version cand be had for $381.65 instead of its usual $449. This top of the line version of the original editions offers the biggest amount of memory as well as an NVMe SSD as opposed to the 64GB version’s eMMC SSD.

There is a rather large catch when it comes to snagging either one of these versions. The supplies are limited to whatever Valve has on hand. In announcing this rather significant sale, the company also warned that the two models on sale are being phased out and that they will only be available while supplies last.

The sale is also limited to those two versions. The 256GB LCD version as well as both versions of the OLED models are regular price. It’s worth pointing out that while you’re still able to get them, the 512GB LCD model is cheaper than the 256GB version.

All of this means that if you’ve been debating getting a Steam Deck but haven’t quite pulled the trigger yet, today is that day. Especially with that special pricing, it’s a safe bet the they’re not going to last long.

Best of all is that if you order today, you’ll have the handheld gaming device in your hands within 3 to 5 business days. In other words, there’s a decent chance you’ll be able to get your new Steam Deck just as the Steam Summer Sale kicks off.