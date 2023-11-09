Key Takeaways Valve is relaunching the Steam Deck with a new OLED display, bigger battery, and upgraded specifications, offering more speed and efficiency.

Handheld gaming computers have become all the rage as of late, and Valve's role in spiking the fever cannot be understated. As we come up on the Steam Deck's second anniversary, the company is relaunching the console with a new processor, bigger battery, and a shiny new OLED display. So, what does the Steam Deck OLED entail, who will be able to buy one, and when?

What's staying the same with the Steam Deck OLED?

If you're familiar with the Steam Deck and its bevy of buttons, trackpads, triggers, and joysticks, you may not be surprised to learn that they are not changing: the chassis remains more or less the same - great news if you plan on upgrading, but keeping your accessories. The same goes for software with the Arch Linux-based SteamOS 3 sticking around.

And if you happen not to be familiar with the Steam Deck, you can brush up with Pocket-lint's review of the first edition.

What's new with the Steam Deck OLED?

The hard specifications, though, are a different story. Here's a quick comparison between what's now being termed the Steam Deck LCD and the Steam Deck OLED:

Specs Steam Deck OLED Steam Deck LCD APU 6nm AMD Zen 2 APU, eight RDNA 2 CUs 7nm AMD Zen 2 APU, eight RDNA 2 CUs RAM 16GB LPDDR5 @ 6400 MT/s 16GB LPDDR5 @ 5500 MT/s Storage options 512GB, 1TB NVMe (microSD expandable) 64GB*, 256GB, 512GB* NVMe (microSD expandable) Display 7.4-inch 1280 x 800 OLED @ 90Hz 7-inch 1280 x 800 LCD @ 60Hz Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5 Battery 50Wh (rated for 3-12 hours) 40Wh (rated for 2-8 hours) Mass 640g 669g

Speed and efficiency improvements seem to be the name of the game with the custom AMD APU sticking with the older Zen 2 architecture (two generations behind the portable Windows machines with the Zen 4-based AMD Ryzen Z1 chips) as well as its maximum capabilities (448 gigaflops for the CPU, 1.6 teraflops for the GPU). The transistor die, however, has shrunken, so users will be getting more computer power for less mass - a relative trade-up.

Online gamers and those with wireless headphones will be pleased to find an updated modem supporting faster and more capacitive wireless connection standards - Bluetooth in particular gets an extra antenna. There are also boosts in RAM transfer speeds, battery size, and charging rates as well as a decrease in mass and a lengthening for the included USB-C cable from 1.5 metres to 2.5 metres.

But, as its name makes clear, the star of this new release is the OLED display. It's slightly larger than the LCD version at 7.4 inches and is also more responsive with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 150 per cent brighter with a top output of 1,000 nits for HDR content and 600 nits in normal viewing.

Importantly, the Steam Deck OLED should be way more repairable and moddable than its predecessor. For starters, the display can be replaced without disassembly from the rear. If you do need to take off that back panel, you'll only need a screwdriver with a Torx head to get in. There's also some internal shuffling and retooling to make the screw threads more durable and some common repairs easier to execute. Valve will continue its relationship with iFixit to provide parts.

You can learn about all the details of the Steam Deck OLED from the company's website.

How and when will the Steam Deck OLED be made available?

The Steam Deck OLED will be available from Valve in 512GB and 1TB versions for $549 and $649, respectively. Sales begin 16 November at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Each Steam account may purchase one per week from the outset, but this restriction is expected to be lifted when supply conditions are better.

Those in the United States and Canada who still love their old, translucent purple Game Boy will also have a chance to pick up the Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition. Bright orange accents complement the "smoky" gray overall look that gives you a view into your device. It'll have 1TB of storage and cost $679 if you're lucky enough to snag one.

What about the Steam Deck LCD?

Valve is ending production of the 64GB and 512GB Steam Deck LCD, so whatever stock is left for sale is all there will be. The 64GB version takes a $50 price cut to $349 while the 512GB goes down $200 off list price to $449.

The 256GB Steam Deck LCD will live on as a repositioned entry-level offering, falling $130 to $399.

Should you upgrade to the Steam Deck OLED?

All in all, the Steam Deck OLED may not be the drastic leap from the Steam Deck LCD that some existing owners have pined for. The only trace of intelligence we were tracking prior to the announcement was word from the FCC last month that a Steam Deck-like device with Wi-Fi 6E radios was certified.

If you, however, rely on super-fast, low-latency internet to have the most fun you can online, that may be the best case to make for selling your current Steam Deck and buying a new one. Sadly, Valve has not indicated it would be operating an in-house trade-in program - that would at least ease the process for those adventurous enough to take the dive. Still, Valve is somehow able to sell refurbished Steam Decks on its storefront, so don't count out that option entirely.