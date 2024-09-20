Steam Deck OLEDs has really revamped console gaming with an ultra high-resolution display and impressive specs . However, these devices generally cost upwards of $600 , and a drop from almost any height can render them unusable. Fortunately, there are plenty of durable cases that can help protect your investment and keep you playing. Today’s cases are constructed using hard polycarbonate or TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) to withstand drops, knocks, and everyday wear and tear, which can easily damage your Steam Deck OLED. Check out some of our top picks below:

Best Steam Deck OLED cases: Our top picks

Promoted Pick SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case In partnership with Supcase The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Casemakes our top pick.Consider it a fortress for your Steam Deck, complete with a hard polycarbonate shell, flexible TPU bumper, and slightly raised edges that help minimize the impact of any drops, bumps, etc.Plus, it also comes with a built-in kickstand, allowing you to watch and play games hand-free. See at Amazon

Best Steam Deck OLED Case for Travel JSAUX Carrying Case The JSAUX Carrying Case does an excellent all around job. Its pretty tough, made using impact-resistant EA with a soft, velvet-like lining in the inner case to protect your device even further.We also love the JSAUX Carrying Case's spacious interior. There are plenty of compartments for storing charging cables, earbuds, game cards, and similarly sized items. There is also an elastic strap to securely hold the Steam Deck in place. $20 at Amazon

Best Steam Deck OLED Case for Official Fans Valve Official Steam Deck Case The Valve Official Steam Deck Case is the best option if you prefer official merchandise. It combines the best in protection and style, with a hard outer shell and a soft interior that keeps your device cradled.We also love its zippered accessory compartment to easily store all of your cables and chargers.

Best Rugged Steam Deck OLED Case Anker Rugged Case $35 $50 Save $15 Anker has long been synonymous with dependability and rugged protection. Now, this extends to the Anker Rugged Case, which protects against knocks and scratches with a shock-absorbent TPU frame, dual-layer polycarbonate and TPU, padded corners, and a grippy exterior that is a pleasure to hold in touch for long periods.



Separately, there is also a built-in screen protector and raised vessels to prevent scratches at the Bay. Ergonomics is also on point, with essential ports, buttons, and trigger cutouts.

$35 at Amazon

Best Slim Steam Deck OLED Case Spigen Thin Fit Case The Spigen Thin Fit Case is an awesome choice if you prefer a more minimalist design. It comes in an ultra-slim profile, made from polycarbonate for better protection against drops and scuffs than EVA. Despite its thin frame, the case is deceptively durable, especially with its reinforced corners for extra protection when dropped. ,We also like that it has several cutouts for all ports, buttons and triggers, ensuring you can enjoy uninterrupted game play.Plus, the case’s smooth matte finish helps improve grip and limits fingerprints and smudges, keeping your device looking clean. $30 at Amazon

Best Budget Steam Deck OLED Case Smatree Hard Carrying Case The Smatree Hard Carrying Case makes our budget pick. Don't let its cost fool you. Its durable EVA shell and soft interior lining help minimize scratches, scruffs, and everything in between. Don't forget its handy mesh pocket for storing small accessories like cables and earphones. See at Smatree

The bottom line: What's the best Steam Deck OLED case?

After extensive testing, I strongly feel that the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case should be your top pick. Its the most well rounded for every day use and travel with a nice combo of a hard polycarbonate shell construction , built-in kickstand (which most cases we've reviewed don't have) and reinforced raised edges for impact resistance.

However, the JSAUX Carrying Case is a fantastic option for frequent travelers, while the Valve Official Steam Deck Case appeals to those who want official merchandise. For rugged protection, the Anker Rugged Case is unbeatable, and the Spigen Thin Fit Case is perfect for minimalists. Finally, the Smatree Hard Carrying Case makes our best budget pick, offering EVA protection for a fraction of the cost of comparable units.

How we choose the best Steam Deck OLED cases

At Pocket Lint, we prioritize hands-on testing to bring you the most accurate and reliable recommendations. We tested each case for durability, ease of use, and how well it protects Steam Deck OLEDs from potential damage.

We also considered design, material quality, and additional features like storage for accessories and ergonomic benefits.

FAQs

Should I get a Steam Deck OLED case with extra storage?

It depends on your storage needs. If you have tons of accessories like cables, chargers. and game csards, there are plenty of Steam Deck OLED cases with extra enclosed compartments and mesh pockets. Expect a case several pockets would be more practical than a budget-friendly option like the Smatree Hard Carrying Case, which only has a single mesh pocket.

Is a soft or hard case better for my Steam Deck OLED?

The choice between a soft case and a hard case largely depends on personal preference. Hard cases, though only slightly heavier (usually less than a pound more), provide superior drop protection. Soft cases, while generally lighter and more flexible, offer less protection. In most cases, hard cases are preferred for their enhanced durability.

What are the best Steam Deck OLED case brands?

Some of the most recognized brands for Steam Deck OLED cases include JSAUX, Valve, Anker, and Spigen. These brands offer a range of options, from military-grade polycarbonate cases costing over $50 to more affordable EVA shell cases priced under $20, catering to various gamer preferences.

How important is a built-in screen protector for my Steam Deck OLED?

We like built-in screen protectors for anyone looking to keep their Steam Deck OLED display in excellent condition. Many cases come with raised bezels or reinforced edges that help minimize the impact of drops, so it's a good idea to look for cases that offer these features.