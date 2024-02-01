Key Takeaways Sony's latest State of Play showcased trailers for upcoming PS5 games, including a sequel to Death Stranding and a remake of Silent Hill 2.

Hideo Kojima is working on a new action-espionage game called Physint, signaling his return to the genre that made him famous with Metal Gear Solid.

Rise of the Ronin, a historical action game set in 19th century Japan, and Judas, a new game from the creator of BioShock, were also announced during the event.

Sony's latest State of Play has treated us to new trailers for a ton of upcoming PS5 games.

Sony usually holds a State of Play event a couple of times a year as a way to reveal new games and update fans on the progress of upcoming titles. The latest State of Play, held on Jan. 31, was no different -- as it featured trailers for some of the biggest titles hitting PlayStation 5 consoles over the next few months. We also heard new information on two new games from Hideo Kojima, and a new free Silent Hill game you can play today.

We've rounded up the 10 biggest announcements from the January 2024 State of Play.

1 Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

A sequel to the star-studded 2019 hit

The sequel to Hideo Kojima's 2019 Game of the Year nominee isn't set to release until next year, but a new trailer offers our best look yet at the plot of the new game. It also reveals the official title, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. Norman Reedus' character, Sam Porter Bridges, returns as the main protagonist, embarking on a new mission to unite the remnants of humanity in a dystopian wasteland. Beyond providing a glimpse into the plot that sees Sam return, the trailer also showcases numerous new environments, illustrating how On The Beach is expanding the world created in Death Stranding.

2 Silent Hill: The Short Message

Free and available now

There's a new free Silent Hill game available on PS5, produced by the Konami team working on the Silent Hill 2 remake. This game aims to bring a modern take to the Silent Hill horror genre, introducing elements like social media and cell phones amplify the fear factor.

3 Silent Hill 2 remake

A total remake of the 2001 classic

Silent Hill 2 is one of the scariest games of all time, with just the idea of wandering through the fog that engulfs the game sending chills down my spine. The new remake from Konami completely reimagines the classic game, where James Sunderland searches for his missing wife in the mysterious town of Silent Hill. The latest trailer clearly shows they've managed to capture the atmosphere of the original game. There's no release date for Silent Hill 2 yet, but it's slated for 2024.

4 New Hideo Kojima espionage thriller

The master keeps working

In addition to details about the new Hideo Kojima game, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Sony also announced that he is developing another game. Currently known as Physint, Kojima has described it as a next-generation action-espionage game. This announcement is likely to excite fans, as it signals Kojima's return to the genre that made him a legend with Metal Gear Solid. Production on Physint will ramp up following the completion of Death Stranding 2.

5 Rise of the Ronin

Let out your inner samurai

A new trailer for Rise of the Ronin was released, showcasing a historical action game set in 19th century Japan during the period when samurai culture was at odds with the emerging modern Meiji government. The gameplay trailer highlights some of the techniques available for navigating a 1800s Japanese harbor town, including a grappling hook and paraglider. Rise of the Ronin is set to launch on PlayStation 5 on March 22, 2024.

6 Judas

A new game from the creator of BioShock

If you've played BioShock or one of its sequels, you'll probably recognize the gameplay scenes from the newly announced Judas. Kevin Levine, who created BioShock, is also behind Judas. Details about the plot are still under wraps, but BioShock earned its Game of the Year nominations as much for its story as for its gameplay. Hopefully, Levine has recaptured that magic with Judas.

7 Dragon's Dogma 2

A new Dungeons and Dragons game

Dragon's Dogma got a new trailer at State of Play, gearing up for its March 22 release. In this third-person RPG, players take on the role of the Arisen, who is destined to defeat a dragon that has marked them for death. Similar to Baldur's Gate III, you'll be accompanied by a team of companions to aid in your quests and exploration of the world.

8 Until Dawn remastered

Revisit the ambitious 2015 horror classic

Add 2015's Until Dawn to the roster of remastered PS4 games. Until Dawn is a distinctive game that shifts players between eight characters attempting to survive a night on Blackwood Mountain. It focuses on decision-making, utilizing a butterfly-effect system where the choices players make have significant impacts on each character's fate. Until Dawn features a star-studded cast, including Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere. The remastered version is expected to be released in 2025.

9 Sonic x Shadow Generations

A Sonic Generations remake with tons of new content

Sonic X Shadow Generations was announced at January's State of Play, combining a remaster of 2011's Sonic Generations with a new feature allowing players to control Shadow. Sonic Generations enabled gameplay in both new and classic Sonic levels across 2D and 3D. The release is planned for Autumn 2024.

10 V Rising

A vampire RPG survival game

If there was one game from January's State of Play that I could see myself sinking 1,000 hours into, it's V Rising. It's a top-down survival game where you start off as a vampire awakening from a long sleep. First order of business: find something to eat, then begin building a castle that could put Dracula's to shame. V Rising is expected to release in 2024.

11 Stellar Blade

A comprehensive new trailer ahead of its release

Stellar Blade received a detailed six-minute breakdown during Sony's State of Play, with its release scheduled for April 26, 2024. This story-driven action RPG is set in a world where humanity has been expelled from Earth by a mysterious foe, the Naytiba. In this third-person game, players lead Eve and her squad of companions in a quest to reclaim Earth for humanity.

FAQ

Q: What is PlayStation's State of Play?

State of Play is an online showcase used by PlayStation to update fans on the latest news regarding PlayStation games and hardware. Typically, it features a mix of in-depth trailers for games close to their release date, along with announcements for games that are further away. PlayStation also uses these events to make new hardware announcements for the PlayStation line of consoles and accessories.

Q: What happened during State of Play?

Sony's State of Play for January 2024 was dominated by Hideo Kojima games, including a new trailer and title for Death Stranding 2, and the revelation that he's already working on his next project. While this project is touted as entirely new, it's difficult not to think of Metal Gear Solid when Kojima describes it as an action-espionage game.

Moreover, the new gameplay trailer for the Silent Hill 2 remake looks incredibly terrifying. Dragon's Dogma 2 appears to offer something for fans of Baldur's Gate 3 looking for their next dungeon raid. As someone who really enjoyed Ghosts of Tsushima, I'm also keen to check out The Rise of the Ronin, another game set in Japanese-Samurai history.

Q: How often do State of Play events occur?

PlayStation typically organizes several State of Play announcements over the course of a year. It wouldn't be surprising to see additional State of Play events scheduled for 2024.

Q: How to watch the January 2024 State of Play event

You can view the entire State of Play event and all its trailers on PlayStation's YouTube channel or below: