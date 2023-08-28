Labor Day marks the end of summer, start of the school year, and major savings. As the holiday weekend comes up, we're already seeing some deals worth considering. While there's sure to be many deals on hardware, don't let savings on software and subscriptions go unnoticed. Perhaps even helping you to score deals on gadgets and services post-sale events, StackSocial is offering discounts on Costco memberships, Dollar Flight club, and Microsoft licenses right now.

From now until September 5th, the day after Labor Day, you can boost your workflow with Microsoft's rich feature suite, including favorites like Word and Excel even on your Mac for just $35, and go three years without spam-calls for $50 with a premium RoboKiller Spam call subscription. Along with these deals, here are some of our favourties from StackSocial's stacked Labor Dale offerings:

Take advantage of these slashed prices now until the tail end of the holiday weekend, and check out other deals on StackSocial on other gadgets or services you're interested in.