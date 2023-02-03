Star Wars fans rejoice for you're getting some juicy new content to enjoy this May the Fourth.

Star Wars: Visions will return to our television screens for a second season on 4 May, 2023 as part of the annual Star Wars Day celebrations. The animated anthology series will stream exclusively on Disney+, so you'll need a subscription to check it out.

An announcement blog post confirms that there will be nine new shorts from nine different studios around the world, all "depicting each filmmaker’s specific vision of the Star Wars galaxy."

The nine new shorts that will make up Star Wars: Visions will include works from El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea) Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D'art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa). Note that D’Art Shtajio’s short was created in collaboration with Lucasfilm, so that might be one to watch out for.

“The reaction to the first volume of Star Wars: Visions blew us away," James Waugh, Star Wars: Visions executive producer said via statement. "We were delighted that this project inspired and resonated with so many people.”

"With Volume 2, we expanded our canvas to take audiences on a global tour of some of the most talented creators from around the world."

With the second season of Star Wars: Visions still a few months away you have plenty of time to take that first season in. It's available to stream on Disney+ right now, with prices starting from £7.99 / $7.99 / €8.99 per month. That subscription will subject you to ads, but it's the cheapest way to get into that huge Disney+ catalogue. You can save by paying annually, but that might not be the way to go if you're only keen on watching this new Star Wars content.

That being said, there is so much to enjoy on Disney+ that we'd wager you'll find something else to watch without too much hassle.