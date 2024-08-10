Key Takeaways Star Wars: Skeleton Crew offers a new, kid-centric angle, set during the same time as The Mandalorian.

The show follows four kids on a journey after discovering a lost Jedi Temple on their home planet.

Jude Law's character, Jod Na Nawood, will play a significant role in the series premiering on Disney+ on December 3.

Disney showed off the first trailer for the upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew during the D23 event. The show will air on Disney+ starting December 3 with a two-episode premiere.

D23 has only just begun, but Disney kicked the event off with a bang. The first major showcase had a ton of announcements, updates, and reveals for various upcoming films and shows heading to Disney+, but cheif among them was the first official look at Star Wars : Skeleton Crew. First revealed in 2022, we now have an idea what what's in store for this very different adventure in a galaxy far, far away.

Related Do you plan to cancel your Disney+ subscription? Surprise! Disney is once again increasing the price of Disney+. Pocket-lint's Amanda Kondolojy has all the information you need in the linked article, but the short version is this: Starting October 17, a standalone subscription will cost $10 per month for ad-supported users and $16 per month for premium subscribers. For context, Disney+ cost $7 per month, without ads, when it launched less than five years ago. Do you think Disney+ is still worth it? And if so, do you plan to continue paying for the service once October arrives?

Join the Skeleton Crew

Giving those 80s vibes

The first official trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew looks far different than any other Star Wars media. Rather than focus on massive conflicts between Rebels, Empires, and lightsaber-wielding Force users, this show is a more grounded adventure centered around kids. We see our lead in school and suburban neighborhood dreaming of adventure. When he and his friends uncover what they suspect to be a lost Jedi Temple, they get more than they bargained for.

After getting lost in the reaches of space, the kids will meet a cast of robots and creatures, but most importantly Jude Law's character Jod Na Nawood who appears to be able to use the Force. Other actors included in the cast include Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Kerry Condon.

None of the child actor's characters have been named as of yet.

Law took to the stage to present the trailer during D23 where he stated the show was "a timeless adventure story in the spirit of Goonies and ET...What I love most about this series, it is told through the perspective from the kids as they explore dangerous worlds, not sure who they can trust."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be set during the same time period as The Mandalorian, which we also learned that The Mandalorian and Gorgu is currently in production, and is officially described as "the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, crossing paths with the likes of Jod Na Nawood, the Mysterious character played by Law."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will debut on Disney+ on December 3 with a two-episode premiere and a total episode count of eight.