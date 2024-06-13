Key Takeaways Seamless space travel possible

Ubisoft Forward offered a nice look at many games, including gameplay from Massive Entertainment’s upcoming game, Star Wars Outlaws. Due for release in August, the game had its first real showcase this past week at Ubisoft Forward. With around ten minutes of gameplay shown, we’ve learned a little more about what you can expect from the open-world Star Wars title at launch.

Almost seamless space travel will be possible

Scratch the itch Starfield couldn’t

One of the first things shown in the gameplay showcase was the game’s main character, Kay Vess, boarding her ship and setting course for Tatooine. What was most noticeable about this chunk of gameplay was how seamless taking off and landing actually were. Where gamers were treated to the loading-screen filled travel of Starfield around the same time last year, it seems Star Wars Outlaws might offer a slightly more exciting experience.

Take off and landing were both shown as simple parts of flying, with a landing initiated by flying into Tatooine’s atmosphere. In addition, a brief dogfight was shown off which gave a good look into the space fighting that will be present within the game.

Bases and scanning should feel very familiar

It wouldn’t be an Ubisoft game otherwise

Ubisoft

During the gameplay showcase, we got to see a glimpse of Kay Vess infiltrating a base run by the Hutt Cartel on Tatooine. The existence of bases within Star Wars Outlaws is not all that surprising, considering it is an Ubisoft open world. Although it wasn’t made clear if the base was clearable in the same way similar bases from the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry franchises are, it did seem very similar in terms of the large, alert enemy presence.

Another key gameplay feature seen in the showcase was Kay Vess using her pet, Nix, to get a scan of enemies in the surrounding area. The feature seemed much like the eagle vision mechanic featured throughout the Assassin’s Creed games.

The reputation system will add plenty of variation to each player's experience

Action, with consequences

Ubisoft

As part of the criminal world within Star Wars, Kay Vess will naturally have to deal with the various criminal syndicates within the galaxy. During the Ubisoft Forward showcase for Star Wars Outlaws, it was shown that actions throughout the game will have an effect on the player’s reputation with certain syndicates.

The gameplay showed how getting into a dogfight with certain ships would boost reputation with one syndicate, and how having negative reputation with another might make you move through the world a little more carefully. During the showcase, it was also shown how an action as simple as being spotted attacking a member of a given syndicate can affect your reputation with them.

A full world for Star Wars fans to meander in

What all fills it remains to be seen

Ubisoft

The Star Wars Outlaws showcase also displayed the expansive world within the game. During the showcase, Tatooine was shown as part of a quest to find a gunslinger. During this chain of events, it was mentioned numerous times that players can find any number of activities to occupy themselves with along the way to an objective. Some of the gameplay shown indicated these activities could include odd jobs for the Hutt Cartel on Tatooine, or just sitting in at a game table in Mos Eisley.

The larger open space of Tatooine was also shown, with traversal being primarily done via Kay Vess’ speeder. The speeder itself was mentioned to be upgradable, alongside other upgrades that can be obtained through finding experts within the game world.