Key Takeaways Star Wars Outlaws focuses on the criminal side of the universe, introducing scoundrel Kay Vess and her companion Nix.

The Reputation system is a highlight, determining how missions unfold based on alliance choices.

Gameplay is reminiscent of The Division series, with satisfying gunplay, smooth traversal, but can be frustrating in forced stealth sections.

Ubisoft Massive’s Star Wars Outlaws is primed to become the biggest Star Wars game to date. Placed between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the game features some distinct Ubisoft flair but not in the ways you’d expect. I’ve now played around seven hours of the game (broken into various hands-on sessions). The more I play Star Wars Outlaws, the more I can’t stop wondering how all of its systems will coalesce.

Star Wars Outlaws pivots in bold fashion away from the Jedi . Unlike so many other marquee games in the universe, the upcoming open-world game uncovers the criminal underbelly of Star Wars . With a focus on crime syndicates, we follow scoundrel Kay Vess and her little pal Nix. Vess sets out to leave the worker's district of Canto Bight to make a name for herself. Crossing paths with the Hutt Cartel, the Pykes, Crimson Dawn, and the Ashiga Clan, players will choose who to align themselves with and who to betray. It’s an intriguing enough concept that once mixed with some space-faring shenanigans, ended up leaving me wanting more. However, some systems left me hesitant about whether Star Wars Outlaws will achieve true greatness.

Star Wars Outlaws Open-World Action-Adventure Systems OpenCritic Reviews Franchise Star Wars Platform(s) PC , PS5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S Released August 30, 2024 Developer(s) Massive Entertainment Publisher(s) Ubisoft , Lucasfilm Games Engine Snowdrop ESRB t Expand $70 at Amazon $69.99 at Ubisoft

Related Black Myth: Wukong tested my patience but I’m glad I stuck with it Beneath the shiny graphics, Black Myth: Wukong eventually becomes a great RPG to play but never lives up to its inspirations.

Making Kay Vess matter in an ever-growing and expanding franchise

Establishing a brand-new character within the Star Wars universe is no easy task.

Source: Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws introduces us to Kay Vess, a worker on the casino planet Canto Bight. As the only time we’ve seen this planet in any meaningful way was in The Last Jedi, we’re seeing a new perspective on this setting from the eyes of Kay Vess and Nix. While my hands-on previews haven’t divulged what sets her off-world, it’s a tantalizing setup that’s left me intrigued. It also lays the groundwork for why Star Wars Outlaws is a more grounded story based on the crime world of this universe.

Kay isn’t a Jedi. She’s not force-sensitive (unless a late-game twist indicates otherwise). No, she's just a blaster-wielding scoundrel who isn’t opposed to getting her hands dirty and earning some cash. Crossing the stars on the Trailblazer ship, Kay crash lands on Toshara. After hopping on the speeder, Kay ventures to the Pyke-run city of Mirogana. To afford new parts and repairs, Kay begins to run odd jobs for a Pyke underload, Gorak. Kay is quick-witted and, early on, seems unsure of herself. However, she’s able to hone in on some ‘fake it until you make it’ energy, especially during some run-ins with crime leaders.

During one of the cutscenes, Nix manages to steal Gorak’s ring from his hand. Giving it to Kay, the two share a cute moment as Kay pets her little pal before Nix follows her out of the room. This relationship isn’t only table-dressing either. Nix plays an integral role during the gameplay. While walking the streets of Mirogana, Nix can pickpocket Stormtroopers and civilians for some extra credits. Nix can also be called to interact with out-of-reach panels. Plus, you can call Nix to distract enemies, either to sneak past or to take out silently.

While I’ve only been able to explore two planets within the game, there’s a lot to do. Star Wars Outlaws has side content that’s more fitting for the universe. The game offers speeder races, treasures to collect, and outposts to infiltrate for more rare items. During all of these, Kay and Nix’s relationship is on full display. Infiltrating an Ashiga Clan base on Kijimi, Kay says to Nix, “Silent squeaks only.” This interaction put an immediate smile on my face as a pet owner myself.

Related Shocked by The Acolyte cancellation? Brace yourself for more bad news Star Wars series The Acolyte was canceled this week, and unfortunately this just the first major casualty in an overall downward trend.

Star Wars Outlaws’ Reputation system is its most interesting component

Forging relationships with crime syndicates while betraying others opens up new narrative streams.

Source: Ubisoft

A lot of systems in Star Wars Outlaws leverage the faction Reputation system. Mirogana, while run by the Pykes, is also home to the Crimson Dawn syndicate. As I began to tackle the various missions, some areas were easier to get into than others depending on my standing with respective syndicates. The added layer to the Reputation system hinges on how I completed missions. In many cases, the mission may end with a choice. In one instance, I broke into the Pyke base and came across some valuable intel. Kay is then informed that Crimson Dawn could use that information to their benefit. Do I turn it in to the Pykes to increase my reputation with them, or betray them for some extra cash?

This system has been what’s driven my interest in Star Wars Outlaws. During two of the three hands-on demos I’ve taken part in, I’ve tried to consciously go down different roads as far as aligning myself with certain syndicates. For instance, at one point, Kay must steal components to upgrade her Blaster. She’s told by an ally that they can be found in either the Pyke or Crimson Dawn base. I may get shooed away at the gates of a Pyke compound if my reputation is too low, forcing me to sneak in. While the Crimson Dawn may welcome me with open arms into theirs. It was then up to me to decide how to proceed. Gaining a higher reputation with a certain syndicate over another opens up new missions. That said, you run the risk of burning bridges with other crime syndicates at the same time.

When the full game releases, I’ll be paying close attention to how the story and gameplay will differ depending on the choices I make. Comparing my journey with friends and colleagues, I’m interested in seeing whether the sprawling web of choices will impact critical plot points or the ending. This bit of player agency could go a long way for me if treated right from start to finish. It’s also a nice way to incentivize multiple playthroughs, adding a bit more value for players.

Related How to watch all the Star Wars movies and shows in order Disney+ is expanding the Star Wars Universe. So it's never a bad time to start a rewatch the entire series.

Star Wars Outlaws’ gameplay and performance can be a bit of a mixed bag

While I adore the gunplay, I'm hesitant to say stealth sections have won me over.

Source: Ubisoft

There’s a lot to like in the moment-to-moment gameplay in Star Wars Outlaws. As a huge fan of The Division series, I immediately recognized that franchise's frantic yet satisfying gunplay here. Kay’s blaster shots feel a little airy, but when they hit, it’s incredibly satisfying. Traversal also feels incredibly smooth. During the moments while I’m infiltrating an Imperial ship, climbing through its machinery feels fluid while larger than life at times.

There are many instances when Kay is urged to remain stealthy while exploring the base of a facility. The game provides a ton of systems to help along the way. Whether you call on Nix to distract a guard or use your blaster to stun them, Kay can do quick work with many enemies. In some cases, the game will also open up and let you swap to open fire if you do get caught. However, when the game (and its narrative) forces you to play within the restrictive confines of stealth, Star Wars Outlaws can become a bit frustrating. This is especially true when its auto-fail system doesn’t play well with its auto-saving.

In the aforementioned Imperial ship section, I found myself hacking terminals to open doors, and sneaking past guards to lead myself to a large hangar. With no clear path forward, I was forced to find my way through, using trial and error. Against my best judgment, I used Kay’s blaster to stun an enemy. In most other cases, this would be a silent takedown. However, in this room, the effects caused a ruckus, leading another Stormtrooper to hit the alarm, causing me to fail this segment. Losing five minutes of progress, I had to go back, complete what seemed to be a Wordle-inspired hacking minigame and try another route, over and over again, until I made it through. I’m willing to refrain from judgment until I play the final game. Perhaps this is a one-off scenario and the auto-fail mechanic is better optimized in other stealth sections.

I’m also a little weary of the performance of Star Wars Outlaws. I’m completely willing to forgive certain texture hiccups I experienced during my hands-on previews. The builds I played are now months old. I also understand that for an open-world game, certain concessions must be made on graphics. However, despite the use of the Snowdrop engine, some of the lipsyncing during cutscenes is dramatically off. Other nitpicks included delayed button prompts from appearing. I hope that many of these issues are addressed before launch.