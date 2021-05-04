Disney+'s latest Star Wars TV series is Andor. To understand what it's about, you need to watch or revisit the full Star Wars Universe. The entire franchise is loaded with callbacks to all the various installments. For instance, the Mandalorian makes his way to the Mos Eisley Cantina, from the very first Star Wars film.

In fact, the events of The Mandalorian and Disney+'s other Star Wars series - The Book of Boba Fett - take place five years after Return of the Jedi, or near the middle of the known Star Wars timeline, which consists of 11 feature films. Andor is a prequel to Rogue One, . So, if you really want to know what's going on, it's time for a re-watch.

Daunting, right? No worries. Just follow our watch guide below.

A spoiler-free version of our guide is at the bottom of this page, along with some other spoiler-free orders worth considering - such as chronological, theatrical, and even Machete and Rinster. The "Machete Order", for instance, takes a machete to The Phantom Menace by cutting it out of your rewatch For the most conclusive viewing order, which includes all the animated Star Wars series to date, check out the Complete Star Wars Saga order also at the bottom.

The best Star Wars viewing order

There are many ways you can revisit the Star Wars saga. You can watch the movies and shows by release date order or in chronological order, for instance. While the chronological order might be the obvious choice, some argue it's not as enjoyable because you start with The Phantom Menace, our least-favourite film. Watching chronologically also spoils the biggest twist in the series by prematurely revealing the identity of Luke's father. Watching the release date order also has unsatisfying points. Sure, the “I am your father” surprise stays intact, but the storyline is jumbled.

You hop between Episodes IV-VI (the original trilogy released between 1977 and 1983), then Episodes I-III (the prequel trilogy released between 1999 and 2005), and Episodes VII-IX (the sequel trilogy released between 2015 and 2019). And then there's the Anthology films: Rogue One (2016) and Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018). They take place between the originals and prequels but released during the most recent "sequel" trilogy. Plus, there are the Disney+ series. You can see how all this quickly becomes a mess.

This is why we’ve created the perfect order that solves these problems. We included all 11 feature films as well as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Andor series.

THERE ARE SPOILERS BELOW.

Disney

A New Hope (1977 movie)

While technically the sixth movie, chronologically, in the Star Wars franchise, A New Hope is worth visiting first in your re-watch purely because it's the start of everything. It’s also the only Star Wars film that treats viewers as if they’ve never watched the saga before.

So, you'll start with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) meeting Obi-Wan (Alec Guinness). He gets a lightsaber from Obi-Wan and ultimately learns about the Force and Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) from him before heading off to save Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and destroy the Death Star.

Disney

Andor (2022 Disney+ series)

Andor is the latest series in the franchise, but it takes place before a significant movie, Rogue One. Andor tells the story of Cassian Andor, but also fleshes out the rising rebellion. That rebellion has been explored A New Hope, and then takes it up a gear in Rogue One. Watching Andor here gives you backstory for what plays out in A New Hope and Rogue One. Yes, there's also some argument for watching Andor after Rogue One, because there's origin on many of the characters, but we think it fits the timeline better watched first.

Disney

Rogue One (2016 movie)

The first of the new "Anthology" films, Rogue One is filled with A New Hope backstory. It follows the daughter of the Death Star's creator, Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), as she is freed by the Rebel Alliance and tasked with finding the plans that lead to the ultimate weapon's destruction.

Yes, it ends where A New Hope begins, but because it's so reliant on you knowing A New Hope already, we think it's best to watch them in reverse. You'll learn who created the Death Star, why it's so easily destroyed, and you'll meet the many Bothans who died to steal the Death Star plans.

Disney

The Empire Strikes Back (1980 movie)

Empire Strikes Back is widely regarded as one of the greatest sequels of all time. After the initial battle on the frozen planet Hoth, Luke heads to begin his Jedi training with Yoda, while Han Solo and Princess Leia head to Cloud City to meet with Han's old friend Lando Calrissian. But Han and Leia are betrayed and then used as bait by Vader to lure Luke. It all culminates in a showdown between Vader and Luke and ends with a twist.

Disney

The Phantom Menace (1999 movie)

And, just like that, we go from one of the most loved installments of all time to the most loathed. This film follows Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and his master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) as they attempt to protect the Queen of Naboo and stumble upon a young slave boy named Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd). You're also forced to sit through two hours of Jar-Jar Binks and sleep-inducing Galactic Senate negotiations. So, if you've seen this film before, just skip it on your next rewatch.

Although it does provide some details important to another prequel film, and it has a great lightsaber duel.

Disney

Attack of the Clones (2002 movie)

While the films up to this point have shown Darth Vader as the ultimate evil villain, Attack of the Clones begins to show us the road that led him to the Dark Side, with the death of his mother at the hands of Tuskan Raiders. We also see his growing love affair with Queen Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman). Meanwhile, Obi-Wan Kenobi stumbles upon a clone army for the Republic that will form the foundation of the Empire's Stormtroopers.

Disney

Revenge of the Sith (2005 movie)

The final film of the prequel trilogy shows Anakin's heart turn to black. While initially excited upon hearing of his wife Padme's pregnancy, visions of her dying begin to poison Anakin, allowing Supreme Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) to lure him to the Dark Side of the Force. This then leads to the destruction of the Republic and the murder of many Jedi, including all the young Padawans, at the hand of the newly named Darth Vader.

Disney

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022 Disney+ series)

The next Star Wars series is a continuation of the prequel trilogy set around Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). It's set years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, while Obi-Wan is watching over a young Luke Skywalker on Tattooine. Hayden Christensen will return to reprise his role as Darth Vader. Debra Chow is directing the new series with Joby Harold writing. The series is now streaming on Disney+.

Disney

Solo (2018 movie)

The origin story for the coolest guy in the Star Wars Universe provides a tonne of unnecessary backstory.

Apparently, Han Solo (Alden Ehrinreich) just wanted to act like Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) and date Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke) in his prime, which is understandable, but it's a little eye-rolling. Still, it’s an entertaining heist film that gives us more information about the most important ship in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon, including Han making the Kessel Run with her in under 12 parsecs.

Disney

Return of the Jedi (1983 movie)

Now that we've learned Darth Vader/Anakin’s background, it's time to watch him sort of redeem himself with all that knowledge in hand. Plus, after saving Han Solo from the clutches of Jabba the Hutt, we see Luke trying to defeat his father and the Emperor, all while Han and Leia work to demolish a nearly completed second Death Star. Also, there are teddy bears with stone-age technology that help destroy the Empire, too.

Disney

The Mandalorian (2019 to 2023 Disney+ series)

This live-action Star Wars TV series has become a smash hit on Disney+, and there's one very small, adorable reason for that. The show follows Pedro Pascal as the titular Mandalorian. He's a gunfighter and bounty hunter who makes his way in the furthest reaches of the galaxy five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, placing it well before the events of The Force Awakens and the creation of the First Order. The second season sees Mando looking for more information on the history of Baby Yoda. Both seasons take place back to back. The third series actually takes place after the Book of Boba Fett, below.

Disney

The Book of Boba Fett (2021 Disney+ series)

The Book of Boba Fett premiered on 29 December 2021. It sees Temuera Morrison return as Boba Fett after appearing in the prequel trilogy and The Mandalorian. Boba is working with Fennec Shard (Ming-Na Wen) to claim Jabba the Hut's criminal empire as his own.

Disney

The Force Awakens (2015 movie)

The first Star Wars film made by Disney after it purchased the franchise is set 30 years after Return of the Jedi. We see that there's a new conflict emerging between the budding Republic, led by Leia Organa-Skywalker and The First Order, which rose from the ashes of the Empire. Caught between this all is a young girl named Rey (Daisy Ridley) who seems to be really strong with the Force.

Disney

The Last Jedi (2017 movie)

After tracking down Luke Skywalker, Rey's next challenge is convincing him to train her. Luke is unwilling due to his failures with Kylo Ren. Meanwhile, the remaining Republic forces are on the verge of total annihilation thanks to The First Order, leaving Rey and Luke as their only hope.

Disney

The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

The conclusion to the Skywalker saga is out now and available on Disney+. The film sees the return of Emperor Palpatine as Kylo Ren's The First Order and the rebels led by Rey prepare for a final confrontation on the planet known as Exegol.

The best Star Wars order at a glance

OK, so here is the at-a-glance, spoiler-free version of the order above:

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Andor (2022 on Disney+)

Rogue One (2016)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022 on Disney+)

Solo (2018)

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983)

The Mandalorian (2019 to 2022 on Disney+)

The Book of Boba Fett (2021 on Disney+)

Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

The chronological movie order

If you want to watch films in order of the events that happen, and thus spoil the identity of Luke's father for first-timers, here you go:

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Solo (2018)

Rogue One (2016)

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi (1983)

Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

This is the order in which the movies were released in cinemas. While it keeps the twist of Luke's father intact, the storyline is jumbled. You start with the originals, then go to the prequels, and end with the sequels. That's confusing, especially for kids being introduced to Star Wars.

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi (1983)

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)

Rogue One (2016)

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

Solo (2018)

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

The Machete order

The "Machete Order" basically cuts The Phantom Menace from your movie rewatch, because many people don't enjoy that film. It preserves the "I am your father" moment. But it was created in 2011, so it doesn't include the sequels and is no longer a complete order.

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Episode V: Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983)

The Rinster order

OK, here is a bonus list we haven't mentioned yet: The "Rinster Order" is named after Star Wars superfan Ernest Rinster, who created it to preserve the Luke-father twist, but it also keeps The Phantom Menace. There are no sequel films, though, so we still prefer our order.

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

Episode V: Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983)

The complete Star Wars saga order

Here is an all-encompassing order - with all the movies and shows from the Star Wars saga in chronological order. The saga began in 1977, and since then, there have been new trilogies added as well as countless spinoffs in the form of live-action and animated TV shows and movies. Not all of them are great, but if you want to take in every bit of Star Wars (even the 1978 holiday special), this is the chronological order for you.

Star Wars series and limited specials are bolded below.

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles (2013 to 2014)

Lego Star Wars: The Padawan Menace (2011)

The Clone Wars (2008 to 2014)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021 to Present)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)

Solo (2018)

Star Wars Rebels (2014 to 2018)

Andor (2022)

Rogue One (2016)

Star Wars: Droids (1985 to 1986)

Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars: Holiday Special (1978)

Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out (2012)

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi (1983)

Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016 to 2017)

Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)

Ewoks (1985 to 1986)

The Mandalorian (2019-2023)

The Book of Boba Fett (2021)

Star Wars: Resistance (2018 to Present)

Lego Star Wars: The Resistance Rises (2016)

Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2016)

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (2017 to Present)

