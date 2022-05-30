Respawn Entertainment's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a slightly unexpected gem when it arrived in late 2019, blending challenging combat and Souls-like mechanics with the vibrant world of Star Wars.

Now, a few years later, a sequel is on the cusp of release, continuing Cal's story. Here's everything you need to know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The latest twist for Jedi: Survivor came in the form of a short delay of six weeks for more polish - the game will now come out on 28 April 2023, as per the statement below.

Before that, EA and Respawn went big at The Game Awards in 2022, showing off Survivor with a flashy new trailer and apparently confirming its release date as 17 March 2023 before the above delay killed that off.

Star Wars Jedi: Surivor pre-orders

You can now pre-order Survivor if you're a particular fan and know that you'll be playing it on the day it comes out regardless.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailers

Respawn released a trailer for the game at long last in late May 2022 as part of the annual Star Wars Celebration event, which you can watch below.

The trailer is pre-rendered and lays out a tough old time of it for Cal Kestis, being hunted as a rogue Jedi a few years after the events of the first game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor platforms

Fallen Order was a great game, but launched with its fair share of technical and performance problems which led to some slightly ropey moments on older-generation consoles. A subsequent next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series X has demonstrated how much more able that hardware is to cope with it.

Luckily, this time around the older consoles won't be an issue - it's been confirmed that the next game in the Jedi series will be next-gen only, coming exclusively to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

This makes a great deal of sense given that by 2023 the PlayStation 4 will basically be a decade old, so we're excited to see what Respawn can do when it's targetting only newer consoles.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay

It sounds like Respawn won't rip up the rule book after the success of Fallen Order, when it comes to a sequel's gameplay.

This was backed up by the first extended sequence of gameplay footage provided to IGN, which you can watch below. It shows nine minutes of Cal moving through a new planet, Koboh.

It shows that we're in for more tight, parry-based lightsaber combat that rewards patience and precision, along with an experience system that will set you back if you die between checkpoints.

An interview with the game's director Stig Asmussen confirmed that there will now be five different combat stances, including some brand-new options. One will involve a heavy sabre with a crossguard like that made famous by Kylo Ren, while another will let Cal use a lightsabre and a blaster at the same time.

Happily, Cal won't be stripped of the powers he gained in the last game, so you won't have to worry about re-learning a double jump halfway through or anything like that.

Extensive use of force powers will return since the first game saw you gathering a range of these abilities by unlocking suppressed memories of Cal's training throughout the story.

The best parts of Fallen Order let you explore slightly more open map areas in your own time to find secret paths and new routes, so we're also hoping that the jump to next-gen consoles enables Respawn to expand on these areas and have some even bigger hub worlds.

Asmussen has confirmed new traversal methods that will include an ascension cable and the ability to tame and ride mounts around these hubs.

One key improvement on this front will be a fast-travel mechanic - something that was sorely missing from the first game given its use of back-tracking. We don't know how it'll work, but it'll doubtless be a welcome addition.

We've now also seen extensive looks at the game's impressive customisation, which will let you change how Cal looks and styles himself through a variety of options, from jackets and boots to lightsaber crystals.

It's a far cry from the first game's limited selection of ponchos, and again showcases just how far Respawn has been able to take things.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor story

Fallen Order ended with Cal barely escaping Darth Vader in his full malevolent power, after Trilla is killed by the Sith Lord for her failure to take care of Cal herself.

It was an impactful ending that also saw Cal effectively reclaim his status as a full Jedi, so we'd imagine that the Empire's hunt for the renegade force user will have stepped up considerably in the sequel.

This could mean that we get a cat-and-mouse story, but we're also interested to learn how things might interact with the timeline being written by the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show, which apparently had to make sure it didn't contradict the game's story.

We know a little from the trailers released so far - Cal will encounter a new ally, a mercenary called Bode Akuna, for one thing, and seek help from an old friend in the form of Cere Junda.

We'll also see the return of Merrin, who is likely to play a major role in the story given how the last game ended, so there will be some returning cast members.

However, the identity of his mysterious hunters is unknown right now, as are the settings we'll visit during the game.

