Respawn needs bit more time to make sure it's up to the first game's high standards.

Developer Respawn Entertainment has been granted extra time to make sure Star Wars Jedi: Survivor hits its high "quality bar". The long-awaited game has therefore been delayed to late April from its original mid-March release date.

The official EA Star Wars Twitter account posted that the new date for release will be 28 April, revealing that the game itself is "content complete" but that "bug fixes" and "polish" are still needed to enhance "the player experience".

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to Fallen Order and will be exclusive to current-gen consoles and PC only. That means those with a PS4 or Xbox One will need to consider upgrading to a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S to play it on console.

It heralds the return Cal Kestis and his trusty droid companion BD-1 with the plot moving on somewhat from the first game, especially now Kestis has unlocked his considerable Jedi abilities. It is set five years after the first game and is said to see him on the run from the Empire and a new villain, a Pau'an Imperial senator who is so far unidentified.

The first full trailer was released as part of The Game Awards 2022 in December. It shows some cool gameplay sequences, including dual-lightsaber wielding and the ability to force pull an enemy towards you, to use both as cover and offensively against others.

As with the first game, it will be set across multiple planets, each with their own, large open-world zones. There will be puzzles galore, as before, and plenty of new skills to learn along the way.

The game will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows in the last week of April. Ahead of then, you might want to catch up with its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which received a free upgrade to make it run better on current-gen machines. This included 60 frames per second gameplay, which works rather well.