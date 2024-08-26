Key Takeaways Star Wars Outlaws by Ubisoft is launching August 30th.

Play other Star Wars games like LEGO Star Wars and Knights Of The Old Republic on current-gen systems.

Enjoy Star Wars Episode I: Racer on Nintendo Switch and other great titles before Outlaws release.

On August 30th, Ubisoft is launching Star Wars Outlaws across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. As fans prepare to navigate a galaxy far, far away, there are an ample amount of other Star Wars games to play right now on current-gen systems.

Many of us here at Pocket-Lint are excited about Star Wars Outlaws, including myself. With players looking for an experience that captures the authentic vibe of the movies or provides a great world to explore, they need look no further. Currently, on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S, there are some incredible contemporary Star Wars games and classics available.

If you’re counting down the hours before the Star Wars Outlaws early access period or full launch, pick up your controller and check out these other phenomenal experiences.

Related Star Wars Outlaws reignited my love for the galaxy far, far away Even if you've fallen out of love with Star Wars, Outlaws may be the thing that wins you over.

5 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S

TT Games

Traveller’s Tales’ original Lego Star Wars games were iconic back in the PlayStation 3/Xbox 360 era. The Skywalker Saga is an entirely new experience that covers the entirety of the nine core films in the franchise. Play as beloved characters from Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Rey, and more. The game takes players through memorable moments throughout the nine films, packed to the brim with LEGO charm and humor. There’s also a ton of supplemental activities and collectibles to find.

Related Star Wars: Outlaws creators share how they captured the spirit of the original trilogy Ubisoft Toronto lead writer Nikki Foy and lead actor Humberly Gonzalez discuss Kay Vess and the writing in Star Wars Outlaws

4 Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic

Available on Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S

Bioware

For many, Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic is the greatest gaming experience the franchise offers. This early Bioware title has long been acclaimed as a strong RPG set outside of the current established canon. Players can take agency over their story set 4,000 years before The Skywalker Saga. The Switch version offers a bare-bones port, faithful to the 2003 version. However, players on Xbox Series X/S can enjoy some 4K-upscaled visuals.

Related How to watch all the Star Wars movies and shows in order Disney+ is expanding the Star Wars Universe. So it's never a bad time to start a rewatch the entire series.

3 Star Wars Episode I: Racer

Available on Nintendo Switch

Aspyr

Ask any millennial who saw The Phantom Menace in theaters, and they’ll likely share the same sentiment––podracing is awesome! In Star Wars Episode I: Racer, players can race through tracks as if they are a little Anakin Skywalker facing off against Selbulba. This upscaled port runs at a beautiful 1080p with 60fps support. The game also features some modernized control tweaks. Split-screen multiplayer is also available, so you and a friend can feel like it’s 1999 all over again.

Related Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's first trailer gives major Goonies vibes Disney gave us a small taste of what's to come when Star Wars: Skeleton Crew arrives this December.

2 Star Wars: Squadrons

Available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

Star Wars Squadrons Flight Simulator Systems Franchise Star Wars Platform(s) PC , PS4 , Xbox One Released October 2, 2020 Developer(s) Motive Studios Publisher(s) Electronic Arts Engine Frostbite ESRB T For Teen Due To Fantasy Violence, Mild Language How Long To Beat 9 Hours X|S Enhanced Yes Multiplayer Online Multiplayer Expand See at Xbox Games Store See at Amazon

You can’t talk about Star Wars games without at least one mention of a space combat entry. Star Wars: Squadrons is that modernized dogfighting experience. Players jump into the cockpit of some of the iconic starfighters in the franchise. While offering a small campaign, it's the gameplay that makes this a must-play experience for fans. Its multiplayer offering was robust with up to 10-player support across team deathmatch and its fleet battle mode.

1 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Available on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S

When we look at the current expanded universe of Star Wars, one game set the bar in the video game space. That is Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Introducing players to Cal Kestis, players will explore the early days of the Jedi hiding from the Empire. In this Metroidvania, you’ll explore a variety of planets and face off against familiar foes all while being chased down by the Inquisitors. Jedi: Fallen Order is largely praised for its Soulsborne gameplay style, especially since it’s such a radical shift from Respawn’s usual MO.